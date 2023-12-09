Two killed in collision involving police vehicle in Shropshire

Two people have been killed in a crash involving a police vehicle in Shropshire on Saturday morning. Credit: Google Maps. Picture: Google Maps

By Christian Oliver

Two people have been killed in a crash involving a police vehicle in Shropshire on Saturday morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The driver, a man in his 60s, and a female passenger in her 50s were identified as those killed in the incident.

They were driving a Skoda Octavia on the A458 in Morville Heath in Shropshire just after 10am this morning.

A third person, a woman in her 20s, who was also in the car, also suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the police vehicle was also found to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

West Mercia Police said the police staff member had been driving a crime scene investigation vehicle when the incident took place. They had not been responding to an emergency.

The force said the incident has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Addressing the fatal incident, Chief Superintendent Gareth Morris, of West Mercia Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and woman following this awful incident, and our staff member who has been seriously hurt, at this difficult time.

"We ask that their privacy is respected. I would also like to reassure the public that we have referred the incident to the IOPC."

Police ask anyone with information or dash-cam footage of this incident to report it online via their website (www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/) quoting reference number 166i of Saturday 9 December.