Russian mother and father killed in 'drone attack' on bridge linking Crimean peninsula to Russia

Two people died in the attack on the bridge - they have been named as a mother and father from the Belgorod region. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two people have been killed in an attack on the bridge linking the occupied Crimean peninsula to Russia.

Explosions - understood to be bombs dropped from drones - damaged the road section of the bridge.

The victims have been identified as a Russian mother and father from the Belogrod region, according to the area’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He said their daughter, who was with them at the time, was “moderately injured.”

Last October, the bridge was partially closed following a major explosion. It reopened in February, allowing road and rail travel to resume between Russia and Crimea.

The Russian-installed head of the Crimean parliament has blamed the attack on the "terrorist regime in Kyiv".

Vladimir Konstantinov said Ukraine had committed a "new crime" by targeting what he called a "civilian" facility.

Throughout the conflict Russia has repeatedly attacked civilians and Putin been accused of war crimes for the repeat attacks on non-military targets in Ukraine.

The Telegram channel Baza, which has ties to Russia's security services, posted photos showing one lane on the bridge's roadway torn up and a black car with its front end appearing to be shattered.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge that was opened in 2018 is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

The bridge that spans the Kerch Strait was damaged in October by a truck bomb and required months of repairs before resuming full service.

The bridge carries both road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine's military intelligence department, declined to comment on the incident but said: "The peninsula is used by the Russians as a large logistical hub for moving forces and assets deep into the territory of Ukraine. Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers."