Two men killed and one critically injured after shooting in Ilford

By Kieran Kelly

An investigation is underway after two men were killed and a third was left in critical condition following a shooting in Ilford, east London.

Police rushed to Henley Road shortly after midnight following reports of a fight and shots being fired. Armed officers were at the scene and three males were found with gunshot injuries.

A man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe they know the man's identity. Another man died a short time later, with work ongoing to identify him.

A third man, in his 30s, remains in critical condition.

The gunman remains at large and no arrests have been made at this stage. A crime scene is in place.

Any witnesses or those with information, video or images that could assist police, should call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 99/25 Oct.