Two million people in England to receive Covid booster jab invite from Monday

Around 10 million people in England are eligible for a booster. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two million people in England will be sent invitations to book their coronavirus booster jab this week.

Invitations will be sent via text or letter, urging people to take up the offer as soon as possible.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the nation to get the third jab, saying vaccines were the key to getting the country through winter and out of the pandemic.

Around 10 million people in England are eligible for the booster, including health and care workers, those with underlying health conditions, and people aged 50 and over.

The NHS is following guidance that boosters should be delivered at least six months after the second dose, with current evidence suggesting this is the best time to increase immunity to Covid-19.

The health service said 7.5 million people had already been invited by text, email and letter, with more than five million having received the additional jab since the vaccination programme began.

Message invites come from NHSvaccine and will include a link to the NHS website, NHS England said.

NHS medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: "Winter is coming and infection rates are rising and so it's now really important that everyone receiving their invite for a booster vaccine from the NHS this week books in at one of the convenient vaccinations sites around the country offering this crucial, additional protection.

"Thanks to NHS staff, nine in 10 people have had a first dose, saving tens of thousands of lives, and now more than five million boosters have been delivered in the first month of the rollout.

"I would urge anyone receiving an invite this week to book in as soon as possible - the booster dose is proven to significantly increase protection against Covid and will provide vital protection this winter."