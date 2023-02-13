Two more men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale

Ashley Dale was shot dead in her back garden last summer. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Two more men have been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of 28-year-old council worker Ashley Dale.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool shortly before 1am on August 21.

She was taken to hospital but later died.

Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook, and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton, were charged with murder following the fatal shooting.

Both men are remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Merseyside Police said.

It brings the number of people charged with the murder of Ms Dale, 28, to four.

James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton, and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court accused of the council worker's murder earlier this month.

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Her death was one of three gun killings within a week in Liverpool last year, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on August 22 and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on August 16.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.