Two men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

31 January 2023, 11:12

Ashley Dale was shot dead in her back garden last summer
Ashley Dale was shot dead in her back garden last summer. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two men have been charged with the murder of a council worker who was shot dead in her back garden in Liverpool last summer.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound at her home in Old Swan, Liverpool shortly before 1am on August 21.

She was taken to hospital but later died.

On Tuesday Merseyside Police said James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, had been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

They are due to appear at Wirral adult remand court on Tuesday.

Read more: Dog walker, 28, died from ‘multiple penetrating bites to the neck’ in mauling at Surrey beauty spot, inquest hears

Read more: Police searching for missing aristocrat Constance Marten, newborn baby and her partner offer £10,000 reward

A 25-year-old man from St Helens who has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in custody.

Ms Dale, an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Her death was one of three gun killings within a week in Liverpool last year, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel killed in her home in Dovecot on August 22 and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer shot in Dingle on August 16.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

97 football fans were unlawfully killed during the FA Cup semi-final at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium, almost 34 years ago

Police forces apologise for Hillsborough failings, 34 years after tragedy that claimed 97 lives

London Underground symbol and Union Jack flag

When is the next London tube strike?

Security officials and rescue workers at the scene in Peshawar

Pakistan blames ‘security lapse’ as mosque suicide blast death toll rises to 100

A boy stands on a destroyed Russian tank in Kyiv

Talk of fighter jets for Ukraine puts strains on Western unity

Police are still searching for Ms Bulley

Missing mother-of-two, 45, said path where she walked her dog was ‘spooky’ two months before she vanished

Breaking
Ambulance workers on strike

Thousands of ambulance workers to go on strike in England on February 10, union announces

Teachers are walking out next month

When are teachers going on strike and why?

France Pension Protests

France hit by strikes and protests in second round of pensions battle

Grocery price inflation has hit a record 16.7%

Grocery price inflation hits record high as annual bills jump by £788

Vehicles stranded in flood water in Auckland

Auckland braced for more flooding as rain pounds northern New Zealand

Breaking
The fatal attack took place on Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey

Dog walker, 28, died from ‘multiple penetrating bites to the neck’ in mauling at Surrey beauty spot, inquest hears

Climate action group One Home identified 21 at-risk villages in England at risk of disappearing into the sea

Coastal homes worth £600m at risk of collapsing into sea according to climate action group - but is your area at risk?

Without Brexit Russia would not have invaded Ukraine, says Guy Verhofstdat

Brexit paved the way for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt

A wounded woman

Myanmar military increasing air attacks, say human rights groups

Police have issued a reward for information about Constance Marten's whereabouts

Last CCTV clue as police offer £10k reward for Constance Marten, newborn baby and her partner

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup

US to increase weapons deployment to counter North Korea threat

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police in Russia block a protest

Global report highlights link between corruption and violence

The grieving father stalked and slashed Brown in an 'eye for an eye' revenge attack following the death of his son

Grieving father stalked then slashed teen with machete in 'eye for an eye' revenge attack following son's death
The supermarket chain is set to make some major changes to how its stores operate

Tesco supermarkets to make major changes to stores, putting 2,100 jobs at risk

Bolts were glued down during the refurbishment of HMS Vanguard

Furious navy chiefs order investigation after Trident submarine workers 'glue broken bolts' during refurb
Mykhailo Mudry used the N-word in a TikTok video

Chelsea’s new £88m signing Mykhailo Mudryk apologises after using the N-word in TikTok video for fans
Rescue workers at the site of the suicide bombing in Peshawar

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 88

The UK's economy is forecast to be the weakest major economy

UK set to have weakest major economy in the world and become only G7 nation to shrink

In this handout photo released by Pakistan’s Police Department, security officials gather for funeral prayers of police officer, who were killed in the suicide bombing inside a mosque, in Peshawar

Death toll from Pakistan mosque suicide bombing rises to 83

Cindy Williams arrives to the TV Land Awards 10th Anniversary in New York on April 14, 2012

Laverne & Shirley actor Cindy Williams dies aged 75

The man who Lucy Watson said was her widow has posed for a new photo

Mystery appearance of 'dead husband' in curry house promo video solved as diner in question poses for new photo

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit