Two pilots suspended after having a fight in the cockpit while in mid-air

By Daisy Stephens

Two pilots have been suspended after getting into a fight in the cockpit while the plane was in the air.

The fight between the Air France pilot and co-pilot broke out on a flight between Geneva and Paris in June, La Tribune reported.

The French financial newspaper said the altercation, which began shortly after take off, became physical.

The men were said to grab one another by the collar after one possibly hit the other.

Cabin crew were forced to intervene and one spent the remainder of the flight with the pilots in the flight deck, the paper said.

A spokesperson for the airline told Bloomberg the incident was quickly resolved and the flight proceeded normally.

They added the behaviour by the pilots was "totally inappropriate" and said the pair were awaiting a decision on their future.