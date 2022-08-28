Two pilots suspended after having a fight in the cockpit while in mid-air

28 August 2022, 18:21

A fight broke out between two pilots on an Air France flight
A fight broke out between two pilots on an Air France flight. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Two pilots have been suspended after getting into a fight in the cockpit while the plane was in the air.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fight between the Air France pilot and co-pilot broke out on a flight between Geneva and Paris in June, La Tribune reported.

The French financial newspaper said the altercation, which began shortly after take off, became physical.

The men were said to grab one another by the collar after one possibly hit the other.

Read more: Six people killed and seven injured after lorry ploughs into community barbecue in the Netherlands

Read more: Feuding brothers William and Harry will no longer mark Diana's death together in public commemorations

Cabin crew were forced to intervene and one spent the remainder of the flight with the pilots in the flight deck, the paper said.

A spokesperson for the airline told Bloomberg the incident was quickly resolved and the flight proceeded normally.

They added the behaviour by the pilots was "totally inappropriate" and said the pair were awaiting a decision on their future.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A lorry crashed into a community barbecue in the Netherlands on Saturday

Six people killed and seven injured after lorry ploughs into community barbecue in the Netherlands

Elizabeth McCann, 26, was found dead in a flat on Thursday

Devastated family pay tribute to 'happy and bubbly' Elizabeth McCann, 26, 'murdered' in Ashton-under-Lyne

The group was furious at officers during Cardiff Pride

'Whatever you are, get off the road': Lesbian group that opposes 'transgenderism' told to leave Pride parade by cops

The stabbing happened in Uvedale Road

Boy, 15, fighting for his life in hospital after being stabbed in east London

Police are hunting for information on Olivia's killer

Police list milestones nine-year-old Olivia won't reach as they issue emotional fresh appeal for information

Sgt Hillier was killed while working as a safety supervisor

Short-sighted soldier shot dead army sergeant after he confused him from wooden target on exercise

Harry and William have ended their public commemoration of Diana's death

Feuding brothers William and Harry will no longer mark Diana's death together in public commemorations

Schools are considering turning the heating down

Schools consider turning down heating and giving out jumpers to pupils to tackle soaring energy bills

Emergency services operate at the scene of the accident after a lorry drove off a dike into a neighbourhood party

Several killed and others injured after lorry ploughs into street party in the Netherlands

Liz Truss is considering a large VAT cut, whilst Boris Johnson has said the UK will emerge from the cost of living crisis 'stronger'

Liz Truss 'considers 5 per cent VAT cut' as Boris vows UK will emerge 'stronger' from cost of living crisis

Tony was attacked by his parents when he was five weeks old, and had to have both legs amputated as a result

Tony Hudgell's birth father, who tortured youngster as a baby, has automatic release from prison blocked

Lilia, 9, was stabbed to death in July

Man accused of fatally stabbing nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte is 'attacked in prison'

JK Rowling has discussed the Harry Potter reunion

JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion and denies claims she was 'snubbed' over trans views

Oliver Owen was jailed on Friday

Children's worker jailed for two years over 'truly shocking' images of children

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot in Liverpool on Monday

Two men arrested over shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, released on bail as police warn 'silence is not an option'

Rebecca Adlington revealed on Instagram she had suffered a miscarriage and undergone emergency surgery

'Devastating': Olympian Rebecca Adlington shares heartbreak of miscarriage and 'emergency surgery'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Composite of satellite images of smoke rising from fires at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant last week

Russia and Ukraine trade claims of nuclear plant attacks

Volunteer soldiers training outside Kyiv

Radiation leak fears as cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled

The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville transits the Philippine Sea in 2016

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit

Pakistani troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

Policemen and rescue workers at the site of the crash

Six dead, seven injured after lorry crashes into community barbecue

India Towers Demolition

Two high-rise blocks in India demolished for violating building laws

The remains of a car damaged in clashes in Tripoli

Libya’s capital remains tense day after more than 30 killed in violent clashes

Pope Francis arrives at L'Aquila's Collemaggio Basilica

Francis praises humility of 13th century pontiff on L’Aquila pilgrimage

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands

Army troops evacuate people from a flood-hit area in Rajanpur, district of Punjab, Pakistan

Death toll from Pakistan floods nears 1,000

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform

Listeners praise Sangita Myska's reaction to caller who says she has no birthright to suggest UK reform
'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon

'People dislike Meghan because she destroyed their Disney princess fantasy' - Natasha Devon
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 28/8 | Watch again

Right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

James O'Brien slams right-wing columnists over their attacks on Emily Maitlis

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

August 26th 2022: The date a metaphorical bomb went off in Britain, says James O’Brien

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says shipping trade body

Businesses will suffer like they did during Covid if Felixstowe port strike continues, says trade body
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living
Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London