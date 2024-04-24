Two Premier League footballers, 19, arrested over rape claim suspended by their club

Two footballers suspended by their club after being accused of rape. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

A Premier League club has suspended two footballers who have been arrested over rape allegations.

The players, both 19, were arrested at the weekend after the alleged victim contacted cops, The Sun reported.

One of the players was driven out of the ground to a nearby police station in a club Mercedes where he was formally arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape.

The player, 19, spent the night in the cells and was later quizzed by detectives under caution.

His team-mate, also 19, was arrested the following day and questioned on suspicion of rape.

The two Premier League players have been suspended. Picture: Alamy

Yesterday, police said the pair had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The alleged rape is said to have taken place on Friday night. Hours later, the alleged victim contacted officers and filed a formal complaint.

A police spokesman said: “Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape.“Both men have since been released on police bail.”