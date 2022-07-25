Two men shot dead and one fatally stabbed in weekend of London bloodshed

A man identified as Sam Brown (bottom right) was shot dead in Walthamstow (main pic) and there was another shooting in Wood Green (top right). Police hunt suspect after pub stabbing in Hornchurch (inset). Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

Two people were shot dead and several others stabbed, one fatally, in separate incidents on a weekend of bloodshed in the capital.

Two people were shot dead, one in Walthamstow shortly after midnight on Saturday, and another in Wood Green on Sunday night.

Outside Wood Green Tube station, a man was shot dead at around 9.30pm on Sunday night. Paramedics raced to the scene but were unable to save the man, in his 20s, who was pronounced dead at 10pm. No arrests have been made.

Police identified the victim of the fatal shooting in Walthamstow as Sam Brown, 28. Two others were injured when a gunman opened fire at a party at around 00:35hrs on Sunday.

Sam Brown was identified as the victim of the shooting at a party in Walthamstow. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to the shooting after he was discharged from hospital with stab injuries.

The Met police have said they want to speak ‘urgently’ to anyone who was at a party on Cheney Row Park at the time of the shooting.

Police at the scene after the fatal shooting in Walthamstow. Picture: Alamy

DCI Kelly Allen of Specialist Crime, who is leading the investigation, said: “My heart goes out to the family of Sam, who has lost his life in this reckless act of violence. I can assure them of my total dedication, and that of my team, to ensuring that they get justice.

Police at the scene of the fatal shooting in Wood Green that occurred last night. Picture: LBC

“I believe there were 50 to 100 people gathered in and around Cheney Row Park at the time of the shooting with music playing. I urgently need to speak with everyone who was at that event – even if you do not believe you saw anything significant, you need to come forward and speak with officers.

Horrific weekend of violence in London. A man was shot dead here on High Road in Wood Green last night, just meters from the tube station.



Less than 24h before, a man was shot at a gathering in a park in Waltham Forest. He died, another who was stabbed has been arrested. @LBC pic.twitter.com/qjAr9bYWkN — Charlotte Lynch (@charlotterlynch) July 25, 2022

“There will have been footage and images captured at the event, and we need to see these.”Several people were stabbed, including one man who lost his life after being knifed in Ealing.

Police were called to a pub on Uxbridge road in Ealing shortly before midnight on Saturday to reports of a man being stabbed. The victim, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by specially trained officers. Police said they arrested a man, 58, on suspicion of murder.

#Islington

A man aged in his 40s is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering stab wounds on Seven Sisters Road in Finsbury Park.



Police were called at 06.15 this morning to nearby Playford Road, N4, where the victim had collapsed.



Met Police say enquires are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/uJn9j3tekW — London 999 (@999London) July 24, 2022

A man in his 20s was knifed in West Dulwich on Friday night and a teenager was stabbed in Brixton in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Another man was left fighting for life after being stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Finsbury Park. The victim, in his 40s, was rushed to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made.

In Hornchurch, a man was left in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed in a pub after midnight on Saturday.

A knifeman walked behind an unsuspecting victim, stabbing him repeatedly in the back inside a crowded pub.

Police were called to the Fatlin Hornchurch pub in Havering, east London. The victim, 23, suffered multiple knife wounds and was rushed to hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.

Police have released animate of a man detectives are trying to identify as part of their investigation.

Footage that has emerged of the pub stabbing shows a man having a conversation in a small group before approaching the victim from behind and inflicting a number of blows.

Detective Sergeant Joe Seals, from the Metropolitan Police's local policing team in Havering, said: “We have been carrying out a number of urgent enquiries to track down the person responsible and we are now in a position to release an image of a man we need to identify.

“I would encourage anyone who recognises this man, or any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information about the Hornchurch stabbing is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 36/23Jul.

There were also reports of a shooting on Beaufort Street in Chelsea at around 9.45pm last night.

The Met police said: “Officers were in the vicinity of Beaufort Road and Kings Road, SW3 on the evening of Sunday, 24 July as part of an ongoing operation.

"The matter is not terrorism related."

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have been made aware by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) of a non-fatal police shooting in the Kings Road area of Chelsea last night (Sunday 24 July).

“Armed officers from the MPS stopped a vehicle at 9pm. One occupant of the vehicle was injured and has been treated in hospital for injuries to his hand.

“An independent investigation is underway. IOPC investigators have been deployed to the scene and the post incident procedures.”