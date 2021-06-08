Two teenagers arrested following racial attack in Wolverhampton

8 June 2021, 12:33

Police arrested the teens on Monday evening, following the weekend assault.
Police arrested the teens on Monday evening, following the weekend assault. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Two teenagers were arrested on Monday night following reports of a racial attack on a family at a park in Wolverhampton.

Footage shared on social media showed punches being thrown at a boy - who was at the green on Park Road West with his family on Saturday evening - while he was being racially abused.

West Midlands Police said they arrested two teens – aged 15 and 17 – at an address in Wolverhampton around 9:30pm the following Monday.

The two boys were arrested on suspicion of launching a racially aggravated attack and will remain in police custody to be questioned.

The force said in a statement: "We understand this incident has caused concern within the community and we want to reassure everyone that we take such matters extremely seriously.

"As a result of our inquiries two boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident although our investigations are continuing and we'd appeal for any witnesses to the incident to get in contact.

"We are also aware of a video of the incident circulating on social media and again ask that people do not continue to share this, as it may cause further upset to the family involved."

Anyone with information about the incident, who has not yet spoken with officers, has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting log number 3816 of 5 June.

