Two teenagers have died and third is fighting for life after two-car crash in Warwickshire

Two teenagers have died and another is fighting for his life after a two-car crash in Warwickshire on Friday, police have said. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

Two teenagers have died and another is fighting for his life after a two-car crash in Warwickshire on Friday, police have said.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl who were travelling in a Ford Fiesta were both airlifted to hospital after the crash on the B4035 Campden Road near Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire, at about 4.05pm.

They have both since died, Warwickshire Police said on Saturday, and their next of kin have been informed.

The two other passengers in the Fiesta were also rushed to hospital: a 16-year-old old boy who remains in a critical condition, and a 17-year-old boy who is now in a stable condition following surgery.

The crash also involved a Fiat 500, which was driven by a woman with two children, all of whom sustained serious injuries but are in a stable condition in hospital.

Read more: Barry Humphries dies aged 89: Tributes pour in for 'one-of-a-kind' Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson star

Read more: UK plans to evacuate British nationals from Sudan as PM chairs COBRA meeting over 'extremely concerning' situation

An investigation is underway to establish what happened, and police have appealed for anyone who was travelling in the area and has information or dashcam footage.

Inspector Michael Huntley, the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.

The crash is believed to have happened shortly after 4pm on Friday afternoon on the B4035 Campden Road in Warwickshire. Picture: Google Maps

“Specially-trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.

“Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority.

“We would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have any information or dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2023.”