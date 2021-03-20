Two women and man found dead in apparent murder-suicide

20 March 2021, 16:43

The scene at a residential property in the Derrycoole Way, Newtownabbey
The scene at a residential property in the Derrycoole Way, Newtownabbey. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police have launched an investigation after the deaths of two women and a man in an apparent murder-suicide in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast.

It is understood that a man stabbed his mother and girlfriend during an incident on Friday night.

The three bodies were found at separate properties in Newtownabbey.

Detectives investigating the double murder say they are linked and they are not looking for anyone else.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said police received a report of a stabbing incident at a residential property in the Derrycoole Way area shortly before 11pm.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene where a woman was found dead.

"As officers carried out further inquiries, they attended a residential property in the Glenville Road area," DCI Caldwell added.

"An unconscious man was located in the property.

"Despite the provision of first aid, the man was pronounced dead.

"On searching the property, another deceased woman was located.

"While we have launched a murder investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents which we believe are connected."

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said the community is in shock following the double murder.

The north Belfast MP said: "My first thoughts are with the family and friends of the women who were brutally killed last night.

"It's important to bear in mind that at the heart of this tragedy are grieving families.

"The local community are absolutely shocked and stunned by these killings.

"These brutal killings highlight once again the need to oppose all violence against women and the need for a Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy in the north."

SDLP councillor for Glengormley Noreen McClelland tweeted: "Such dreadful news from Newtownabbey this morning. Totally shocked and distressed to hear. Thoughts with the families."

Police have appealed for people with information to contact 101.

