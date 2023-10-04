Breaking News

UK and Ireland ‘to host’ Euro 2028 after Turkey withdraws from bidding

The UK and Ireland will host the Euros in 2028. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

UK and Ireland will bid unopposed to host the European Championships in 2028 after rivals Turkey pulled out of the bidding process.

Turkey pulled out and will aim to host in 2032 in a joint unopposed bid with Italy.

The UK and Ireland focuses on the Euro 2028 bid when they ended plans to be the preferred candidate for the 2030 World Cup.

UEFA is expected to issue a statement later today.

England captain Harry Kane. Picture: Getty

The UK and Ireland bid has broad political support, with a joint statement on behalf of the nations' leaders in April saying they would be "honoured" to deliver the tournament.

The Euros will be held in England and Ireland in 2028. Picture: Alamy

A formal decision on hosts for both the 2028 and 2032 events will take place on October 10 in Nyon, Switzerland.

The UK’s bid was unveiled in April with games to be hosted at ten stadiums, but notably not Old Trafford, Anfield, and the London Stadium.

Everton’s Bradley-Moore Dock and Casement Park in Belfast are not yet built.

Rishi Sunak said yesterday he has been "working the phones" in an effort to make a success of the UK bid.

"I have been hitting the phones," he told FA stallholders at the Tory conference.

Wembley held the final and a number of other games during Euro 2020, which was delayed by a year due to Covid.

That tournament was held across Europe as a celebration of the competition's 60th anniversary.

Before that, England held Euro 96, when the Three Lions were knocked out by Germany in the semifinal.

England also played host to the World Cup in 1966, when the home side emerged victorious.