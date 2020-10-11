UK at Covid-19 'tipping point' similar to first wave, top scientist warns

11 October 2020, 07:27

Jonathan Van-Tam warned the country is at a 'tipping point' similar to the start of the first wave
Jonathan Van-Tam warned the country is at a 'tipping point' similar to the start of the first wave. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The country is at a tipping point similar to the first wave of coronavirus, but can prevent history repeating itself, England's deputy chief medical officer has said.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the best way to keep transmission low and stop the NHS being overwhelmed was for people with symptoms to self-isolate and get a test, and for people to wash their hands, wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

In a statement on Sunday, he added: "In our national fight against Covid-19, we are at a tipping point similar to where we were in March; but we can prevent history repeating itself if we all act now.

Read more: People filmed partying in London streets after 10pm curfew

Read more: Matt Hancock denies claims he broke 10pm drinking curfew in commons bar

"Earlier in the year, we were fighting a semi-invisible disease, about which we had little knowledge, and it seeded in the community at great speed.

"Now we know where it is and how to tackle it - let's grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself.

Prof Van-Tam said that the country had much better testing capabilities, knew more about the disease, and had better treatments than during the first wave.

But with Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showing that an estimated 224,000 people have the virus - and hospital and intensive care admissions from Covid rising - more deaths will follow, he warned.

Prof Van-Tam said that the R number - the rate at which the virus is spreading from person to person - was well above one in every NHS region in England, suggesting "widespread transmission" across the country - not just the north.

Scientists estimate that the doubling time in the UK for new infections is between eight and 16 days and is even faster in some areas, he added.

Prof Van-Tam said that while during the winter months the NHS will "work their socks off" to help people, there was only so much they can do.

He said that elective surgeries and non-urgent services, cancer treatment, diagnostic and mental health services needed to keep going for as long as possible, and people need to come forward for that care when they need it.

But in order to help the NHS, people need to help keep case numbers down, he added.

He said: "If cases rise dramatically the NHS will need to focus more on dealing with the life threatening situations immediately in front of them; this can mean freeing up staff and space by postponing other non-urgent procedures and treatments.

"We need to help the NHS by keeping Covid-19 numbers low; and in turn the NHS will be there for us, our families and loved ones.

"By keeping our contacts low we reduce the number of opportunities for the virus to spread.

"I know this is very hard, but it is an unfortunate scientific fact that the virus thrives on humans making social contact with one another."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak India

India passes seven million coronavirus cases

President Donald Trump

Donald Trump no longer at risk of transmitting coronavirus, says doctor
Leading Seaman Daniel Atkins looks out over Elizabeth Reef in search of unexploded ordnance

Australian navy tows unexploded bomb away from reef

Prince William has said there is no choice but to succeed when tackling climate change

Prince William: 'No choice but to succeed' with climate change
Laurence Fox is facing a legal challenge over the name of his new political party

Charity 'launches legal challenge' against name of Laurence Fox's political party
Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system on Monday

Again?! What do you call doing the same thing and expecting a different result...

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Over 50,000 people have died in England and Wales

Coronavirus UK: the key statistics you need to know

An employee pulls a pint in the Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announces the new furlough scheme

Furlough: Who can apply for Rishi Sunak's new job support scheme?
The Chancellor is expected to make a statement this afternoon

What time is Rishi Sunak's Jobs Support Scheme statement and what is he expected to say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks

Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks
'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'

'Black History Month shows opportunities for British society to improve'
Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears

Race quotas in education will see rise in extremism, Maajid Nawaz fears
Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break public trust in pandemic response

Maajid Nawaz: Mandatory masks could break trust in Covid response
Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

Caller pleads with nation to wear face coverings in public

Former Tory MP attacks 'draconian' compulsory face mask rules

Former Tory MP attacks 'draconian' compulsory face mask rules

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London