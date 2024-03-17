UK should consider conscription with ‘total defence’ model to deter Russian threat, Nato ally says

17 March 2024, 08:35

A key Nato ally has suggested the UK should introduce a conscription model.
By Jenny Medlicott

Britain should consider adopting a Finnish conscription model to deter aggression from Putin, a Nato ally has said.

Krisjanis Karins, Latvia’s foreign minister and former prime minister, said that a ‘total defence’ model was needed in Nato countries to defend against any Russian aggression.

He said that Latvia, which shares a 133-mile border with Russia, reintroduced conscription after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Under the county’s conscription model, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 17 must complete an 11-month term in the national service.

Asked if other Nato countries should consider the Latvian model, he told The Telegraph: “We would strongly recommend this. We are developing and fleshing out a system of what we call a total defence involving all parts of civil society.”

He also said that Latvia had modelled parts of it on the Finnish conscription system, which has a small standing army but a “very well-trained” war-time reserve of 250,000 troops.

Mr Karins also said it was ‘inevitable’ the UK would have to increase its defence spending to 3% in the future to defend itself.

Krisjanis Karins said the UK should adopt a similar conscription model.
It comes after army chief General Sir Patrick Sanders said earlier this year that the UK’s army was ‘too small’ and that it would be necessary to call up the public to fight in the event of war breaking out.

Tobias Ellwood, former minister and ex-chairman of the Commons defence committee, supported Mr Karins’ suggestions, as he said on Saturday we should “be reviewing” the UK’s defence model.

He said: “Visiting Finland recently, it was clear to see they have the most impressive ‘total defence’ model in Nato.

“Sitting on the West’s front line during the Cold War necessitated retaining the ability to mobilise much of the population at short notice.

“With Putin securing another six years in office and seeking to emulate Stalin and expand his influence, we too should be reviewing our total defence model.”

It comes as the number of full-time British army recruits is set to drop to new lows of 73,000 by next year.

Rishi Sunak has faced mounting pressure to increase the country's defence spending.
However, Lord Dannatt, a former head of the Army, said that the suggested conscription model made more sense geographically for Latvia.

He said: “From Latvia’s perspective so close to Russia, total defence makes complete sense.

“For us, one step back, we should focus on total deterrence. We should increase our defence spending and capability to ensure that we deter war.”

But Mr Karins believes that being able to mobilise a citizen army quickly “is what Russia needs to see”.

He continued: “We will not stop them from wanting to have imperialistic ambitions, but we can make sure they don’t consider coming our way.”

His comments come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces mounting pressure to increase the defence budget after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed in his Budget there would be no real increase in defence spending.

Sir Michael Fallon, Sir Gavin Williamson and Ben Wallace all called for military spending to be increased to 3% earlier this month.

