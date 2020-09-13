Breaking News

UK coronavirus cases rise by more than 3,000 for third day in a row

13 September 2020, 16:24 | Updated: 13 September 2020, 16:56

The UK has recorded a further 3,330 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours
The UK has recorded a further 3,330 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Picture: PA

The UK has recorded a further 3,330 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the third day in a row that the tally has increased by more than 3,000.

Another five people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 within the past 28 days, according to official figures, taking the country's death toll to 41,628.

In Scotland, the number of people to test positive for the virus hit a four-month high for the second day in a row after a further 244 infections were announced.

However, there were no new deaths in Scotland and Wales, with all five occurring in England. The patients were aged between 67 and 86, all had known underlying health conditions, and they died on 11 and 12 September.

Wales' cases rose by 162, while its death toll stayed at 1,597. In Northern Ireland, there were another 87 infections.

There have been a total of 368,504 cases in the UK.

However, separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been more than 57,400 deaths registered in Britain where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Data released on Friday by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) shows the estimate for R across the UK is between 1.0 and 1.2.

London and the North West each have an R rate of 1.1 to 1.3, meaning cases of the virus are expected to continue to increase.

Meanwhile, around three in 10 Scots are now living under tougher coronavirus restrictions, with measures on visiting other households also in place for Glasgow, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday morning, Sage adviser and former Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Mark Walport, warned that the UK is “on the edge of losing control” of the virus.

Government scientific advisors have described the figures as a "wake-up call", saying additional measures such as local interventions may be needed to control the spread of the virus.

From Monday, across England, Scotland and Wales, social gatherings of more than six people will be illegal indoors, as well as outdoors for England and Wales.

Meanwhile, in a measure affecting around 1.6 million people, those living in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull will be banned from meeting others from outside of their household from Tuesday, in the UK's latest local lockdown.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Foam sculpture depictions of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden along Dixie Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sentinel Sun/AP)

Michael Bloomberg commits 100 million dollars to Joe Biden’s Florida campaign
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces further uncertainty after her trial was delayed

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: 'I can't take it anymore' as new trial delayed
Germany Dresden Concert

Rooftop alphorns power virus-safe concert in Germany

A generic stock photo of crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gunman sought as two Los Angeles police officers fight for life
Bar Refaeli wears a face mask as she attends court

Bar Refaeli sentenced for tax evasion in Israel

France is grappling with a fresh coronavirus outbreak

France sees record jump of more than 10,000 coronavirus cases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has pointed to mass testing as a way to further reopen society

Operation Moonshot: What is it? And will it get us back to normal after coronavirus?
The government has brought in new laws on social gatherings

Coronavirus: What are the new rules on social gatherings in England?
The tightening of restrictions is expected to come into force on Monday

How will the new rules on gatherings affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz

'Corporates who pretend to be woke are not your friend' warns Maajid Nawaz
Maajid Nawaz: UK must never return to 'regressive' lockdown measures

Maajid Nawaz: UK must never return to 'regressive' lockdown measures
Public has lost faith in government Covid-19 response, insists epidemiologist

Public has lost faith in government Covid-19 response, insists epidemiologist
'Mistrust in government and science' at the heart of 'vaccine hesitancy', suggests professor

'Mistrust in government and science' at the heart of 'vaccine hesitancy', suggests professor
David Lammy slates government's 'diabolical' coronavirus messaging

David Lammy slates 'diabolical' coronavirus messaging

Police Federation Chair: UK needs to get used to ever changing Covid-19 regulations

Police Federation Chair: UK must get used to ever changing Covid-19 regulations

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London