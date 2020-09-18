Breaking News

UK's coronavirus transmission rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.4

The UK's coronavirus transmission rate has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4. Picture: PA

The UK's coronavirus R number has risen to between 1.1 and 1.4, an increase from 1.0 and 1.2 a week earlier, according to the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

SAGE confirmed on Friday that the reproduction number of Covid-19 transmission across the country remains above 1, meaning that Britain's epidemic is growing faster.

The R number stands for the rate of infection. It represents the average number of people one infected person passes a virus on to.

Keeping the rate "as low as we possibly can" is vital for beating coronavirus. If the R is above 1 then people will pass it on to more than one individual on average, meaning the spread of the virus is accelerating.

However, if it is below 1 it means that people are passing on the virus to fewer than one other person on average, meaning the rate of infection and therefore the number of people with the virus, will begin to decrease.

It comes after new coronavirus restrictions were announced for the North East on Thursday and for the North West, the Midlands and West Yorkshire on Friday.

The measures in the North East came into effect at midnight yesterday, while the other three regions will be affected from Tuesday onwards.

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock explained that the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 had been rising "fast" and added that the government was "acting decisively" to protect local communities.

He said: "I know these restrictions will make every-day life harder for many, but I know that residents will work together and respect the rules so we can reduce rates of transmission.

"I urge local people to isolate and get a test if you have symptoms, follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace, and always remember ‘hands, face, space’. By sticking to these steps, we will get through this together."

In a further update, the statement said people shielding in the city of Leicester and north-east Blackburn would no longer need to do so from 5 October.

Other areas have also been removed from the coronavirus watchlist after a marked improvement in transmission.

These include Swindon, Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich, Broadland, North Norfolk, South Norfolk, King's Lynn and West Norfolk.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned earlier in the week that the country needed to flatten the "second hump" to protect Christmas.

The UK leader said tough action was necessary to stop the virus "in its tracks" and to avoid a second national lockdown.

He told The Sun: "I'm afraid infections do feed through to mortality and that is a fact we have to deal with.

"The crucial thing now is that I do not wish to go into some great lockdown again that stops business from functioning."

