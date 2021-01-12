UK Covid death toll soars by 1,243 in second deadliest day ever

12 January 2021, 18:42

The figures were announced at a Downing Street briefing by Home Secretary Priti Patel
The figures were announced at a Downing Street briefing by Home Secretary Priti Patel. Picture: Getty

By Matt Drake

UK coronavirus deaths have risen by 1,243, the second-highest number of fatalities recorded in a single day.

This brings the total number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 83,203.

Cases have also risen, today by 45,533 bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,164,051.

Hospitalisations are also on the rise, and Home Secretary Priti Patel said there has been a 22% increase in patients who are receiving care from last week.

There are now 35,075 people currently in hospital with Covid-19.

In grim statistics which lay bare the true toll of the effect this virus is having, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said almost half of all deaths in hospital in the last week of 2020 were linked to Covid-19.

Of the 4,956 deaths registered which occurred in hospitals, 47.7% involved coronavirus, up from 40.2% the previous week.

Read more: 2.6 million Covid-19 vaccination jabs given in UK as PM warns of 'perilous moment'

And deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes accounted for more than a quarter (27.6%) of all deaths in care homes registered during the seven-day period.

Strict measures have been introduced in England in an attempt to curb the rapidly rising cases.

Almost 45,000 fixed penalty notices for breaking Covid rules have so far been issued in the UK, as a police chief said forces "make no apology" for doing so.

Martin Hewitt, Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, added those who flout Covid rules are: "Dangerous, selfish, and totally irresponsible".

He added that forces across the country have been attending a number of illegal gatherings, including a party of 40 people - each of whom had paid £40 to attend - and issued at £10,000 fine to an organiser who claimed a house party was a business meeting.

Mr Hewitt told a Downing Street press conference people needed to take personal responsibility for their actions.

The ONS said that next week it will release a new dataset on the weekly deaths of care home residents.

The figures show the number of registered coronavirus deaths is up 8.0% (232 deaths) from the previous week, while the number of overall deaths fell.

Of the 10,069 deaths registered, 31.2% mentioned Covid-19 - the highest proportion of deaths involving the virus since the week ending May 1.

The ONS said the latest figures should be interpreted with caution as the period covered includes two bank holidays, meaning there is likely to have been a delay in some registrations.

Watch: London patients queue for Covid vaccine in near-freezing temperatures

A decrease between these weeks is usually observed because of the impact of the Christmas bank holidays.

The figures show that, up to the week ending January 1, 55,372 deaths occurred in hospital, 20,661 in care homes, 3,942 in private homes, 1,100 in hospices, 315 in other communal establishments and 279 elsewhere.

According to Care Quality Commission records, 824 deaths in care homes were notified to the regulator in the week up to January 8.

This is up 24.6% from the previous week, when 661 deaths were notified, and up 55.4% from the 530 deaths notified in the week before that.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Flint Water

Michigan plans to charge ex-governor Snyder in Flint water probe
Protesters march through Cardiff city centre to a local police station

Missiles thrown at police in Cardiff after 24-year-old dies following arrest
SpaceX’s Dragon undocking from International Space Station

Cheers! French wine and vines head home after year in space

TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One

Trump says impeachment push causing ‘anger’ but he wants ‘no violence’
Martin Hewitt, Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council, said forces make "no apology" for issuing fines

Police 'make no apology' for issuing almost 45,000 Covid fines
Police are cracking down on people who flout covid restrictions

Coronavirus rules: How far can you travel to exercise?Coronavirus rules: How far can you travel to exercise? Can the police fine you?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner was speaking to LBC

Police Commissioner cites 'idiotic' rule breaches including Covid positive barber
Supermarkets have remained open through the pandemic

'Public complacency over Covid is putting shop workers at risk'
Notion of a 'critical worker' being defined too broadly, warns psychology expert

Notion of a 'critical worker' being defined too broadly, warns psychology expert
It's madness to force us to stay open, emotional dentist warns

It's madness to force us to stay open, distraught dentist tells James O'Brien
James O'Brien comforts tearful mother who felt ashamed to complain about food parcels

James O'Brien comforts tearful mother who felt ashamed complaining about food parcels
James O'Brien's reaction to the 'absolute debacle' of free school meal parcels

James O'Brien's reaction to the 'absolute debacle' of free school meal parcels

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London