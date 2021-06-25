UK Delta variant cases rise by 46% in one week

25 June 2021, 12:11

The number of Delta variant cases in the UK increased by almost 50 per cent.
The number of Delta variant cases in the UK increased by almost 50 per cent. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

There has been a 46 per cent rise in cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in one week, Public Health England (PHE) has said.

The figures showed that there was a total of 111,157 cases, up 35,204 - or 46 per cent - from the previous week.

Around 95 per cent of cases in the UK are now the Delta variant, however, PHE said vaccines continue to have a "crucial effect on hospital admission and death".

In the week up to 21 June, 514 people were admitted to hospital in England with Covid-19, 304 of which having not had the vaccine.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said: "Through the success of our vaccination programme, data suggest we have begun to break the link between cases and hospitalisations.

"This is hugely encouraging news, but we cannot become complacent.

"Two doses of vaccine are far more effective against Covid-19 than a single dose, so please make sure that you come forward to get your second dose as soon as you are invited.

"Whilst vaccines provide excellent protection, they do not provide total protection, so it is still as important as ever that we continue to exercise caution.

"Protect yourself and the people around you by working from home where possible, and by practising 'hands, face, space, fresh air' at all times."

That said, the Delta Plus variant - a mutation of the one first detected in India - has become a 'variant of concern' due to it being potentially less susceptible to vaccines and more transmissible.

The new variant accounted for 42 of the cases identified of the virus under the Delta strain.

A further variant - Lambda - has also been designated as a 'variant under investigation' due to a rise in international cases and several mutations.

The six identified cases of the Lambda strain in the UK have all been connected to overseas travel.

Janice McAfee

McAfee’s wife: He said I love you and will call you – he was not suicidal
Collapsed Champlain Towers

Four dead and 159 still missing as search goes on at collapsed Miami tower block
The Prime Minister is standing by Matt Hancock

PM 'considers the matter closed' after Matt Hancock apologises for kissing aide
Israel Pride parade

Tens of thousands gather in Israel for return of Pride parade and beach party
Angela Merkel

EU to give Turkey 3 billion euros to help Syrian refugees inside its borders
Tornado damage in Czech Republic

Freak tornado leaves five dead and hundreds injured in Czech Republic

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today and what will he say?

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts

The 1975's Matty Healy calls LBC to condemn PM's 'vilification' of the arts
'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide

'Hancock's unsackable': James O'Brien reacts to pictures of him kissing his aide
People in the arts are 'mostly left-wing, non-Tory voters', musician explains

People in the arts are 'mostly left-wing, non-Tory voters', musician explains
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'I regret taking the Tory whip in the House of Lords'

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'I regret taking the Tory whip in the House of Lords'
State of London Debate 2021: Watch Again

State of London Debate 2021: Watch Again

Britney Spears: Conservatorship like this would be very rare in UK, says lawyer

Britney Spears: Conservatorship like this would be very rare in UK, says lawyer

