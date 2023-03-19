UK launches emergency phone alert system to warn of 'life-threatening situations'

19 March 2023, 15:08

A siren-like emergency warning message will be sent to mobile phone users across the UK next month
A siren-like emergency warning message will be sent to mobile phone users across the UK next month. Picture: Alamy/UK GOV

By Emma Soteriou

The UK Government has launched an emergency phone alert system to warn of 'life-threatening situations'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A siren-like emergency warning message will be sent to mobile phone users across the UK next month to test the new public alert system.

Phone users will be unable to use other features on their devices unless they acknowledge the alert, which is due to be sent on Sunday April 23.

The system - modelled after similar schemes in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan - is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires.

The alerts on St George's Day will appear on the home screens of people's phones, accompanied by a loud warning sound and vibration.

The scheme will initially focus on the most serious severe weather-related events, with the ability to get a message to 90% of mobile users within the relevant area in an emergency.

Read more: Suella Braverman promises Rwanda deportations 'by summer' as home secretary visits new-build housing for asylum seekers

Read more: Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Palace' to pay no more rent for Frogmore Cottage after £2.4m refurb repayment

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: "We are strengthening our national resilience with a new emergency alerts system, to deal with a wide range of threats - from flooding to wildfires.

"It will revolutionise our ability to warn and inform people who are in immediate danger, and help us keep people safe.

"As we've seen in the US and elsewhere, the buzz of a phone can save a life."

Those who want to opt out of the alerts will be able to via their phone's settings but officials have said they hope the life-saving potential of the messages means that users will keep them on.

The alerts will only ever come from the Government or emergency services, and they will include the details of the area affected, and provide instructions about how best to respond.

The Cabinet Office said the alerts are secure, free to receive, and one-way, insisting they do not reveal anyone's location or collect personal data.

Tests of the service have already taken place in East Suffolk and Reading.

The scheme could eventually be expanded to cover terrorist incidents, but officials acknowledged that much more information about how the alerts system operates in the UK would be needed before that could happen in response to a fast-moving attack.

National Fire Chiefs Council chairman Mark Hardingham said: "Together with every fire and rescue service in the country, I'm looking forward to having emergency alerts available to help us to do our jobs and to help communities in the event of emergencies.

"We've seen this type of system in action elsewhere across the world and we look forward to having the facility here in the UK - by working together with fire services and partners, we want this system to help us to help you be as safe as you can if a crisis does hit."

The Environment Agency's Caroline Douglas, the executive director for flood and coastal erosion risk management, said: "Being able to communicate warnings in a timely and accurate manner during incidents is really important to help people take action to protect themselves, their families, and their neighbours."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Burning police car

Pakistani police file terror charges against ex-PM Imran Khan and his supporters

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler honoured for contribution to American humour

Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vucic

Arrest warrant for Putin will prolong war in Ukraine, says Serbia’s president

Bangladesh bus crash

At least 19 killed in Bangladesh bus crash

Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing shops this month

Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing stores this month - see the full list

US Navy aviator

Higher rates of cancer in military pilots and ground crew, Pentagon study finds

Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate shares heartwarming photos with George, Charlotte and Louis for Mother's Day as Charles pays tribute to late Queen

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Sheaf Lane, Sheldon

Girl, 15, dies after being hit by bus in Birmingham

Peter Hardy

Neighbours actor Peter Hardy, 66, found dead on Australian beach

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine as he praises 'reconstruction work'

Dead dish

Millions of dead fish wash up in Australian river after flooding and heatwave

Mexico City rally

Mexican president stages huge rally in opening salvo to 2024 elections

Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Buckingham Palace'

Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Palace' to pay no more rent for Frogmore Cottage after £2.4m refurb repayment

Earthquake damage

At least 15 people dead as earthquake shakes Ecuador and northern Peru

Montenegro Election

Montenegro elects president in vote which could indicate country’s future path

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea stages further ballistic missile test launch

Ecuador Earthquake

At least 12 killed as strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador

Nigeria election

Nigeria elects governors after disputed presidential vote

Boris Johnson will appear in front of the privileges committee this week

Boris Johnson will share WhatsApp messages that 'prove' he did not mislead Parliament ahead of blockbuster inquiry
Vatican Pope

Pope promotes ‘humanitarian corridors’ for migrants

The series debuts on March 26

Dickens TV series from Peaky Blinders creator adds anti-empire message to author's work

Tyre Nichols

Officer on scene of Tyre Nichols’ death retired day before dismissal hearing

Lineker shared the image days after his suspension

Gary Lineker shares picture from studio as he celebrates 'joys of sticking to football'

Donald Trump

Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutor eyes charges

Abortion Wyoming

Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit