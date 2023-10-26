Terrorists could use artificial intelligence to build weapons, PM warns, as he says UK to host first AI safety centre

26 October 2023, 10:31 | Updated: 26 October 2023, 10:41

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on AI
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on AI. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The UK will host the first artificial intelligence safety centre, Rishi Sunak has said, as he warned that terrorists could use AI to build deadly weapons.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The AI safety centre will "examine, evaluate and test new types of AI" to explore the risks they pose, from misinformation to threats of physical violence.

Mr Sunak said the centre would share the results of its research with the rest of the world, which he said would help attract jobs and investment into the AI sector in the UK.

The Prime Minister's comments, delivered as part of a speech in central London on Thursday, come as Britain is preparing to host an AI safety summit at Bletchley Park next Wednesday and Thursday.

He said the AI safety centre would "advance the world’s knowledge of AI safety and... carefully examine, evaluate and test new types of AI so we understand what each new model is capable of, exploring all the risks from social harms like bias and misinformation, through to the most extreme risks of all."

Read more: Paedophiles using AI to make new images of real victims of child sexual abuse that threaten to 'overwhelm the internet'

Read more: AI could become powerful enough to create weapons and ‘kill many humans’ in as little as two years, warns No10 adviser

Bletchley Park will host the AI summit next week
Bletchley Park will host the AI summit next week. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak claimed that the UK is "developing the most advance protections for AI of any country in the world".

But said he wanted to be "honest" about the risks the new technology could pose.

"Get this wrong and it could make it easier to build chemical or biological weapons," he told the audience. "Terrorist groups could use AI to spread fear and disruption on an even greater scale.

"Criminals could exploit AI for cyber attacks, disinformation, fraud or even child sexual abuse."

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

His comments come after an internet watchdog claimed that paedophiles are using AI to create new images of children who have previously been sexually abused, as well as making pictures of celebrities as children, and manipulating genuine photos of child actors to make them look like sexual abuse

Mr Sunak added that "in the most unlikely but extreme cases, there is even the risk that humanity could lose control of AI completely through the kind of AI sometimes referred to as ‘super intelligence’."

The PM said he wouldn't rush to bring in regulation for artificial intelligence.

"This is a point of principle," he said. "We believe in innovation. It’s a hallmark of the British economy, so we will always have a presumption to encourage it not to stifle it.

"And in any case, how can we write laws that make sense for something that we don’t yet fully understand?"

Andrew Marr explains why we should be worried about AI

The UK has invited China to the AI summit next week, a move that has prompted criticism from some observers after Beijing was accused of running a spy in the British parliament.

Mr Sunak said: "I know there are some who will say they should have been excluded but there can be no serious strategy for AI without at least trying to engage all of the world's leading AI powers.

"That might not have been the easy thing to do but it was the right thing to do."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israeli ground forces ‘expanding their activity’ in Gaza Strip

Maine Shooting

Maine police searching for gunman check possible suicide note

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Ivanka Trump must give evidence in father’s fraud trial, judge rules

Air strike

Israel expects ‘long’ ground war in Gaza to destroy Hamas

The iconic firework show is set to return to ring in 2024.

London's New Year's Eve fireworks ticket sales announced

Divers are to join the search for suspected gunman Robert Card.

Divers join hunt for suspected Maine gunman who killed 18 as they extend search to river

Avon and Somerset police have released images of Hunt's notorious outfit.

'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked

Confederate Monument Charlottesville

Confederate general statue melted down to be turned into works of art

Election 2024 Phillips

Democratic congressman challenges Biden for presidential nomination

British sweets

Trick-or-treating rules in the UK: A complete guide to the law, etiquette and how to stop trick-or-treaters

The gang were arrested

Armed gang kidnapped, stabbed and tortured man in Cardiff flat to extort £100,000 from his friends

Top Labour figures have called for a ceasefire, heaping pressure on Sir Keir

Pressure grows on Starmer as Labour heavyweights Khan and Burnham call for Gaza ceasefire amid party in-fighting

FTX Bankman Fried

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies defrauding customers

More than 200 balloons were released in London for the Israeli hostages

'Bring them home': Hundreds of balloons released in London for each Hamas hostage as families demand safe return

Prior to the trial, Hunt was ordered to not "crawl, wriggle or writhe on the ground wearing a full-body covering or mask".

'Somerset Gimp' found guilty of leaping out at terrified women drivers and 'writhing on ground' late at night

Wang Yi and Antony Blinken

China’s top diplomat visits Washington to help stabilise ties

Latest News

See more Latest News

Your insurance claim may be rejected if the car window is left open or if the key is left in ignition.

The UK's most stolen cars - and they're not luxury vehicles

Demonstrator in street

Mothers, wives and children of Ukraine soldiers demand military service time cap

Jessica's funeral has been held in Chester

Heartbroken family holds funeral for 15-year-old Jessica Baker who died in coach crash on her way to school
Sajid Javid was taken to task over PPE

'Plastic, useless rubbish': Nurse confronts Sajid Javid over poor PPE that left her exposed to Covid and disabled
Police lights

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

Oil fields

Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure

The Pope

Pope orders Vatican to reopen abuse case

Wu Zunyou

Epidemiologist who helped drive China’s anti-Covid fight dies aged 60

Elon Musk has accused Scotland's First Minister of racism in a comment on his X platform.

Elon Musk accuses Scotland's First Minister of being a 'blatant racist' sparking social media pile-on
Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin have been engaged since 2021

Amanda Abbington's fiancé shares cryptic message after actress quits Strictly Come Dancing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit