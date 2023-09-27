'We need to do something different': UK to get first legal drug injecting room

A drug user in Scotland prepares their next fix. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Drug users will be able to take illicit substances legally in a dedicated room for the first time in the UK, with the facility expected to be given the go-ahead on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Scottish government is likely to approve the consumption room for illegal drugs in Glasgow, with the Scottish National Party in favour of decriminalisation.

Drug users will be able to take illegal substances like heroin and crack cocaine in a hygienic environment and with supervision from healthcare professionals.

Some 400-500 people are known to inject drugs regularly in public places in Glasgow, which is illegal, unhygienic and anti-social.

A doctor who would help run the facility said that evidence from around 100 other drug consumption rooms around the world showed that they made a positive difference and helped drug users get treatment.

Read more: British Airways pilot 'snorted drugs off topless woman on night out then tried to fly 12-hour trip to UK'

Read more: Experts fear Fentanyl slipping into drugs 'under the radar' - as at least 70 types found in UK

"I think the case for this is as relevant now as it always was," Dr Saket Priyadarshi told the BBC.

A decision will be made on the pilot facility at a joint meeting with local councillors and NHS officials.

People who took drugs in the room would be safe from prosecution: Scotland's senior lawyer has said that it is "not in the public interest" to pursue such cases.

Scotland has the most drugs deaths per capita in Europe. Some 1,330 people died of drug-related deaths in 2022, which fell to 1,051 last year. This is a massive increase on the 244 who died in 1996.

These shocking statistics have prompted a debate on how to solve Scotland's drug crisis.

Police officer: It is 'naive' to decriminalise possession of drugs

Scotland's Labour and Liberal Democrat politicians support the drug room policy, but the UK Home Office has consistently said that "there is no safe way to take illegal drugs".

Elena Whitham, the SNP minister for drugs and alcohol policy, told the Scottish Parliament: "The war on drugs is over. No one won and the main casualties were not organised criminals but the poorest and most vulnerable."

Police said there was no easy fix to the problem of drugs and addiction.

Ali Miraj defends drug consumption rooms

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, head of local policing at Police Scotland, said: "We know that Scotland as a nation needs to do something different and, within the confines of the law, Police Scotland is going to be a part of that, working in partnership.

"We need to tackle the demand and we also need to tackle the harm."

He added: "There is no single answer to this problem that our nation faces."

