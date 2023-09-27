'We need to do something different': UK to get first legal drug injecting room

27 September 2023, 08:46

A drug user in Scotland prepares their next fix
A drug user in Scotland prepares their next fix. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Drug users will be able to take illicit substances legally in a dedicated room for the first time in the UK, with the facility expected to be given the go-ahead on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Scottish government is likely to approve the consumption room for illegal drugs in Glasgow, with the Scottish National Party in favour of decriminalisation.

Drug users will be able to take illegal substances like heroin and crack cocaine in a hygienic environment and with supervision from healthcare professionals.

Some 400-500 people are known to inject drugs regularly in public places in Glasgow, which is illegal, unhygienic and anti-social.

A doctor who would help run the facility said that evidence from around 100 other drug consumption rooms around the world showed that they made a positive difference and helped drug users get treatment.

Read more: British Airways pilot 'snorted drugs off topless woman on night out then tried to fly 12-hour trip to UK'

Read more: Experts fear Fentanyl slipping into drugs 'under the radar' - as at least 70 types found in UK

The facility
The facility. Picture: Alamy

"I think the case for this is as relevant now as it always was," Dr Saket Priyadarshi told the BBC.

A decision will be made on the pilot facility at a joint meeting with local councillors and NHS officials.

People who took drugs in the room would be safe from prosecution: Scotland's senior lawyer has said that it is "not in the public interest" to pursue such cases.

Scotland has the most drugs deaths per capita in Europe. Some 1,330 people died of drug-related deaths in 2022, which fell to 1,051 last year. This is a massive increase on the 244 who died in 1996.

These shocking statistics have prompted a debate on how to solve Scotland's drug crisis.

Police officer: It is 'naive' to decriminalise possession of drugs

Scotland's Labour and Liberal Democrat politicians support the drug room policy, but the UK Home Office has consistently said that "there is no safe way to take illegal drugs".

Elena Whitham, the SNP minister for drugs and alcohol policy, told the Scottish Parliament: "The war on drugs is over. No one won and the main casualties were not organised criminals but the poorest and most vulnerable."

Police said there was no easy fix to the problem of drugs and addiction.

Ali Miraj defends drug consumption rooms

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham, head of local policing at Police Scotland, said: "We know that Scotland as a nation needs to do something different and, within the confines of the law, Police Scotland is going to be a part of that, working in partnership.

"We need to tackle the demand and we also need to tackle the harm."

He added: "There is no single answer to this problem that our nation faces."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

CORRECTION Armenia Azerbaijan

Almost 200 Azerbaijani soldiers killed during Nagorno-Karabakh offensive

In a move that's already dividing opinion, sauce connoisseur Heinz is set to launch a tomato ketchup-inspired pasta sauce.

An insult to Italy? Heinz launches tomato ketchup pasta sauce - and it's already dividing opinion

Iraq Wedding Fire

Wedding fire kills more than 100 people in Iraq

Exclusive
Rebecca was speaking to LBC about the 'heartbreaking' decision she and her partner made

'The hardest decision I've ever made': Devastated mother aborted her baby due to 'impossible' childcare costs

The paralysed man was dragged out of his car by US police

Shocking moment paralysed black man is hauled out of car without his wheelchair by US police

Stavius Gordon lost a toe in the incident

Moment disqualified motorcyclist flips off bike as it explodes in fireball, after crash on residential street

Jocelyn D’Arcy was suspended from Rugby School in Warwickshire,

Teacher at Rugby School suspended after ‘engaging in sexual banter with female student’

Suella Braverman warned that a failure to control migration poses an "existential challenge" to the West.

UN slaps down Suella Braverman after Home Secretary says uncontrolled migration is ‘existential challenge’ to the West

Silvia Macias protecting her son from the bear

Heart-stopping moment black bear gatecrashes picnic as mother shields terrified son's face

Angela Rayner has said Susan Hall is 'unfit' to be London Mayor.

Angela Rayner tells LBC Susan Hall must not become London mayor because of her views on women's rights

The fire took place at a wedding

Bride and groom among 100 killed during 'first dance' at Iraqi wedding after 'fireworks set off inside hall'

COVID-19 lockdowns damaged children 'preventably'

Lockdown harm to children was preventable and had 'long-lasting and era-defining impacts', ministers told

Congress Budget

House and Senate on different paths as US budget deadline looms

Trump Ryan

‘Biden wins’ election battle with Trump, insists former Republican speaker

Gabon Coup

US suspends aid to Gabon after military takeover

Shocking data breaches have been revealed

'Someone will get killed': Lives of domestic abuse victims put at risk by police and NHS data breaches

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beaton has been sacked after admitting taking drugs to a stewardess

British Airways pilot 'snorted drugs off topless woman on night out then tried to fly 12-hour trip to UK'
Labour hit out after £700,000 was stolen from the Royal Mint

Fraudsters steal £700,000 from Royal Mint in online heist as Labour warns 'the parasites are going unpunished'
Tributes have been paid to the Center Parcs worker

Tributes paid to Center Parcs supervisor who died after being hit by car at Woburn Forest site
Election 2024 Trump

Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks and insurers as he built his empire

Donald Trump committed fraud for years, a judge has ruled

Donald Trump committed fraud for years and massively exaggerated net worth to secure finance, court rules
A murder charge over Chris Kaba has been levied against a firearms officer

London's firearms police 'will hand in guns if officer accused of murdering Chris Kaba loses anonymity'
A man and woman have been arrested in connection with Robert Williams' disappearance in 2002.

Man, 35, and woman, 59, arrested over cold case of boy who disappeared walking to party 21 years ago
Canada Ukraine Apology

Canada’s House speaker resigns after inviting man who fought for a Nazi unit

South Africa Obit Zoleka Mandela

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zoleka dies aged 43

Reinhold Messner has been stripped of his Guinness World Records

Legendary climber stripped of Guinness World Records after map enthusiast claims he stopped 5m short of real summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit