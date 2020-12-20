Breaking News

UK-France Eurotunnel border closing at 11pm tonight due to new Covid strain

20 December 2020, 20:28 | Updated: 20 December 2020, 21:24

The UK-France Eurotunnel border will be closing at 11pm tonight
The UK-France Eurotunnel border will be closing at 11pm tonight. Picture: PA
By Nick Hardinges

The UK-France Eurotunnel border will close for at least 48 hours from 11pm tonight due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus strain in Britain.

The last shuttle will depart from the UK for France at 9:34pm on Sunday night with passengers urged to check in on time.

Shortly after, the Port of Dover announced its ferry terminal would be closed "to all accompanied traffic leaving the UK until further notice due to border restrictions in France".

It comes after French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari confirmed the country was suspending all traffic from the UK at midnight for at least 48 hours.

A Eurotunnel Le Shuttle tweet said: "URGENT: UK-France border closes 23:00 GMT tonight. Last shuttle UK-FR is 21:34 GMT, please check in on time.

"Access to UK site prohibited from 22:00 GMT."

In a later post, it added: "For any passengers heading to the UK: it is essential that you check the rules for travel and accommodation in the UK before travelling.

"Please note, the border is currently closed from the UK into France."

The Port of Dover added on its website: "Both accompanied freight and passenger customers are asked not to travel to the Port. We understand that the restrictions will be in place for 48 hours from midnight (CET).

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide an update as soon as possible.

"Thank you for your patience. For information re ferry shipping please contact your ferry operator.

"Port of Dover Cargo Terminal, Marina and other areas of the Port remain open."

Eurostar later tweeted: "Following the announcement by the French government that the border with the UK will close at midnight tonight, we will only be able to run trains from Paris to London for the 21st-22nd December."

It added on its website: "Due to announcements from the French and Belgian governments that borders with the UK will close at midnight on Sunday December 20, we are unable to run any trains from London to Paris, Brussels, Lille or Amsterdam on either Monday December 21 or Tuesday December 22.

"We are also unable to run trains from Amsterdam, Brussels and Lille to London on these dates. We can confirm that our trains will continue to operate from Paris to London. The plan is to resume all our train services to and from the UK on Wednesday December 23.

"We await further details from the relevant Governments on how travel restrictions will be enforced and will continue to update our website as further information becomes available.

"As our trains and stations are very busy, we'd advise against coming to the station unless you have a ticket and your train is running. Please note we cannot sell you a ticket at the station.

"We advise all passengers to regularly check latest official government information of their country of origin and destination prior to departure. Special measures or quarantine rules may change at short notice so please visit the government websites or the 'Travel to' sections here."

This story is being updated...

