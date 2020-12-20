Netherlands bans flights from UK over mutant Covid-19 strain

By Kate Buck

The Netherlands has banned passenger flights from the UK over a mutation of the coronavirus which has spread to other countries.

The ban comes into effect from 6am (0500 GMT) today until 1 January, and comes as the Netherlands is in the midst of a five-week lockdown which has seen all shops and schools closed to slow the spread of the virus.

Dutch politicians sprang into action after confirming a case of the the variant in December.

The Dutch health ministry said in a statement: "An infectious mutation of the Covid-19 virus is circulating in the United Kingdom. It is said to spread more easily and faster and is more difficult to detect."

A spokesperson added that the health authority "recommends that any introduction of this virus strain from the United Kingdom be limited as much as possible by limiting and/or controlling passenger movements".

The government said other forms of transport into the country are also under review.

It comes as London and the South East are plunged into Tier 4 restrictions to curb the rampant spread of the virus, effectively cancelling Christmas for millions.

The restrictions are more similar to the initial lockdown seen in the Spring, and bring in ban on household mixing.

Those in Tier 4 are also banned from mixing households over Christmas.

Evidence has so far shown that over 60% of new infections in London alone are the new strain.

The government's chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, warned that the new variant was becoming the dominant strain following a rapid rise in cases in recent days.

It is so far thought to be 70% more transmissible that the original strain.

Although the new variant is spreading faster, and therefore harder to control, there is currently no suggestion that it is more deadly or causes more sever symptoms.

There have also already been various mutations of Covid-19 that have enter communities with no real consequence.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that early analysis showed the new strain could increase the reproductive rate by 0.4.

Sir Patrick confirmed this, saying the variant had a "significant substantial increase in transmissibility".

New strains are not always necessarily a bad thing and it could even be less virulent, but if it spreads quicker and has the same severity then more people will become ill in a shorter period of time.

