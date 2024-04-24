Rishi Sunak to announce closer military links between UK and Germany as he hails ‘new chapter’ in relations

24 April 2024, 01:19 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 01:32

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil closer military links with Germany on Wednesday.
Rishi Sunak is set to unveil closer military links with Germany on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Rishi Sunak has announced a ‘new chapter’ in the UK's relations with Germany as he’s set to unveil closer military links with the country on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister arrived in Berlin on Tuesday evening ahead of trade talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where the pair are expected to discuss closer co-operation on security, trade and migration.

Ahead of the meeting Mr Sunak revealed that the UK and Germany are planning to jointly develop artillery systems to open a “new chapter” in their partnership.

The Prime Minister said: “The UK and Germany are European powerhouses. Together, we are stronger – whether that is defending against Russian aggression or driving economic growth and technological advance.

“Today we are opening a new chapter in our relationship, one that will make us safer and more prosperous. At this dangerous moment for the world, the UK and Germany are standing side by side to preserve security and prosperity at home and across our continent.”

It marks Mr Sunak’s first visit to Berlin since he became Prime Minister.

The two countries are planning to develop remote-controlled Howitzer 155mm wheeled artillery systems to be fitted to Boxer armoured fighting vehicles, Downing Street said in a statement.

Read more: Sunak puts Britain’s arms on ‘war footing’ as he pledges £75 billion boost to defence spending by 2030

Read more: Sadiq Khan challenged over ‘shocking’ record on policing in London as Mayoral rivals say people ‘do not feel safe’

Rishi Sunak will announce the plans on Wednesday.
Rishi Sunak will announce the plans on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

A government source said the systems would provide “battle winning capabilities for future ground warfare” and create hundreds of new jobs in both countries.

Mr Sunak and Mr Scholz are also expected to discuss partnering up on energy and renewables, as well as efforts to jointly tackle organised immigration crime.

German firms will announce new investment into the UK worth some £8 billion, Downing Street added.

It comes after Mr Sunak made a trip to Poland on Tuesday where he announced plans to hike the UK’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030.

It comes after Rishi Sunak unveiled a boost to the UK's defence spending on Tuesday.
It comes after Rishi Sunak unveiled a boost to the UK's defence spending on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The PM warned of heightened tensions between states like Russia, Iran, North Korea and China which are on the rise, saying the “international environment that is steadily deteriorating”.

Britain is currently spending £64.6billion a year on defence – 2.32 per cent – but that will be boosted gradually over the next six years to £87.1billion a year by 2030/31.

Downing Street said that the additional funding will be used to put the UK’s defence industry on a war footing, and to deliver cutting-edge technology.

The PM said we “cannot be complacent” as the world becomes ever more dangerous and hailed a “turning point” in defence for Europe.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charlotte Church says she has had to downsize her mansion to a semi-detached house.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church admits ‘she’s not longer a millionaire’ as she swaps mansion for semi-detached home

Tesla Prices

Tesla’s first-quarter net income tumbles 55% as global sales fall

Election 2024 Biden Abortion

Biden blames Trump for Florida’s six-week abortion ban

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Ex-gang leader’s account of Tupac Shakur killing is fiction, defence says

King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'

57th Cannes film Festival

Crew members injured in crash on Georgia set of Eddie Murphy film The Pickup

Two Premiere League players have been arrested, according to reports.

Two Premier League players arrested over rape allegation

Police clash with a group of 'far right' people in London for a St George's Day event

Six arrested after clashes between ‘far-right’ groups and riot police at St George’s Day march

Italy Abortion

Italy to allow anti-abortion groups access to women considering procedure

Five Dead Oklahoma

Oklahoma boy, 10, woke to find parents and three brothers shot dead, police say

Trump Hush Money

Publisher says he pledged to be Trump campaign’s ‘eyes and ears’ in 2016 race

Anne Hathaway has described the 'gross' experience she had during a film audition in her early career.

Anne Hathaway describes ‘gross’ audition where she had to kiss 10 men to ‘test for chemistry’

Biden Earth Day

US poised to send billion-dollar package of military aid to Ukraine

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has been criticised over his "shocking" policing record

Sadiq Khan challenged over ‘shocking’ record on policing in London as Mayoral rivals say people ‘do not feel safe’

Exclusive
Susan Hall has dismissed Ed Miliband's claim that she would be an 'embarrassment' to Britain as the next London mayor.

Susan Hall dismisses as 'nonsense’ after Ed Miliband said she would be an ‘embarrassment’ as London Mayor

Obit William Strickland

William Strickland, civil rights activist and friend of Malcolm X, dies aged 87

Latest News

See more Latest News

Doctor Sexual Abuse

US government agrees £111 million settlement over Larry Nassar allegations

Israel Palestinians

Tent compound rises in southern Gaza as Israel prepares for Rafah offensive

The pair clashed over free school meals during an LBC Mayoral debate

'No such thing as a free lunch': Susan Hall and Sadiq Khan clash over free school meals at LBC Mayoral debate
The child was abducted outside Harrods

Girl, 9, 'snatched' from outside Harrods while shopping with parents as man, 56, arrested

Russia US Journalist

Moscow court rejects US journalist Evan Gershkovich’s appeal

Tom Gilbey completed the marathon under five hours

‘How I drank 26 glasses of wine and still finished the London Marathon in under five hours’
Trump Hush Money

Judge conducts hearing on request to hold Trump in contempt for online posts

The man with auto-brewery syndrome worked in a brewery

Belgian man whose body produces its own alcohol cleared of drink driving

Brian 'The Guvnor' Reader has died aged 84

Hatton Garden heist ringleader Brian 'The Guvnor' Reader dies aged 84 after earning more than £200m from criminal raids
Officers caught the thief while on a stag do

Met officers on Barcelona stag do tackle thief who targeted restaurant 'full of UK police'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit