Rishi Sunak to announce closer military links between UK and Germany as he hails ‘new chapter’ in relations

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil closer military links with Germany on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Rishi Sunak has announced a ‘new chapter’ in the UK's relations with Germany as he’s set to unveil closer military links with the country on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister arrived in Berlin on Tuesday evening ahead of trade talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where the pair are expected to discuss closer co-operation on security, trade and migration.

Ahead of the meeting Mr Sunak revealed that the UK and Germany are planning to jointly develop artillery systems to open a “new chapter” in their partnership.

The Prime Minister said: “The UK and Germany are European powerhouses. Together, we are stronger – whether that is defending against Russian aggression or driving economic growth and technological advance.

“Today we are opening a new chapter in our relationship, one that will make us safer and more prosperous. At this dangerous moment for the world, the UK and Germany are standing side by side to preserve security and prosperity at home and across our continent.”

It marks Mr Sunak’s first visit to Berlin since he became Prime Minister.

The two countries are planning to develop remote-controlled Howitzer 155mm wheeled artillery systems to be fitted to Boxer armoured fighting vehicles, Downing Street said in a statement.

Read more: Sunak puts Britain’s arms on ‘war footing’ as he pledges £75 billion boost to defence spending by 2030

Read more: Sadiq Khan challenged over ‘shocking’ record on policing in London as Mayoral rivals say people ‘do not feel safe’

Rishi Sunak will announce the plans on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

A government source said the systems would provide “battle winning capabilities for future ground warfare” and create hundreds of new jobs in both countries.

Mr Sunak and Mr Scholz are also expected to discuss partnering up on energy and renewables, as well as efforts to jointly tackle organised immigration crime.

German firms will announce new investment into the UK worth some £8 billion, Downing Street added.

It comes after Mr Sunak made a trip to Poland on Tuesday where he announced plans to hike the UK’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030.

It comes after Rishi Sunak unveiled a boost to the UK's defence spending on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The PM warned of heightened tensions between states like Russia, Iran, North Korea and China which are on the rise, saying the “international environment that is steadily deteriorating”.

Britain is currently spending £64.6billion a year on defence – 2.32 per cent – but that will be boosted gradually over the next six years to £87.1billion a year by 2030/31.

Downing Street said that the additional funding will be used to put the UK’s defence industry on a war footing, and to deliver cutting-edge technology.

The PM said we “cannot be complacent” as the world becomes ever more dangerous and hailed a “turning point” in defence for Europe.