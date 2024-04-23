Britain will boost defence spending by billions of pounds by 2030, Sunak announces

Rishi Sunak is in Poland with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Britain will finally meet its promise to hike defence spending by 2030, Rishi Sunak has announced, as he put the industry on a new ‘war footing’.

Mr Sunak used his trip to Poland and Germany to confirm a long-awaited timetable to finally hike defence spending, and that the world is at its most dangerous since the Cold.

Ministers will spend 2.5 per cent of GDP within the next six years to make us stronger “at home and abroad”, he said, describing it as the biggest strengthening of defence in a generation.

The PM warned of heightened tensions between states like Russia, Iran, North Korea and China which are on the rise, saying the “international environment that is steadily deteriorating”.

The rogue nations are spending more cash on their own militaries, cyber capabilities, and on drones, No10 warned, which pose a “direct threat” to Brits here in the UK.

Rishi Sunak visits Poland. Picture: Getty

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Rishi Sunak in Poland. Picture: Getty

Britain is currently spending £64.6billion a year on defence – 2.32 per cent – but that will be boosted gradually over the next six years to £87.1billion a year by 2030/31.

Previously ministers only said they would hike it when the economic conditions allow, butIt will mean billions of pounds extra spending each year – and £75billion more by the end of the decade.

But buried in the small print of the document they admitted it would take “tough but necessary choices” – and that the “cost of inaction would be far greater”.

It comes amid warnings from top defence brass and MPs that we need to hike spending now or it will be too late to combat growing threats from around the world.

The PM said we “cannot be complacent” as the world becomes ever more dangerous and hailed a “turning point” in defence for Europe.

Downing Street said that the additional funding will be used to put the UK’s defence industry on a war footing, and to deliver cutting-edge technology.

UK Prime Minister Visits Poland. Picture: Getty

The PM said: “In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent. As our adversaries align, we must do more to defend our country, our interests, and our values.

“That is why today I am announcing the biggest strengthening of our national defence for a generation.

“We will increase defence spending to a new baseline of 2.5% of GDP by 2030 – a plan that delivers an additional £75 billion for defence by the end of the decade and secures our place as by far the largest defence power in Europe.

“Today is a turning point for European security and a landmark moment in the defence of the United Kingdom. It is a generational investment in British security and British prosperity, which makes us safer at home and stronger abroad.”

The new plan will include another £10billion a year on producing munitions, so the UK can stockpile the next generation equipment.

And it will modernise the armed forces, by reforming defence procurement and creating a new Defence Innovation Agency.

At least five per cent of the defence budget will be spent on research and development.

With today’s announcement, UK defence spending will increase immediately and then rise steadily to reach £87 billion at the end the decade – hitting 2.5% of GDP by 2030.

Ministers will promise to back Ukraine too, for “as long as it takes”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt added: “It speaks to Britain’s global role that, with an improving economy, we are able to make this commitment to peace and security in Europe.

“It also sends the clearest possible message to Putin that as other NATO European countries match this commitment, which they will, he will never be able to outspend countries that believe in freedom and democracy.”

He said the extra cash would be fully funded, with no extra borrowing or more debt.

Delivering a speech alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Poland, the PM said we are at a “turning point” and urged other nations to step up too.

The PM announced today that Britain would be spending an extra £500million on aid for Ukraine – with a new package of aid, munitions, vehicles and engineering support.

He warned that Putin “won’t stop at Poland’s borders” as he said there would be a “difficult summer” ahead for the Ukraine conflict with Russia.