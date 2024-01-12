'We will not hesitate to defend lives': UK vows to protect Red Sea as allies issue joint statement after Yemen strikes

The UK and its allies have vowed to defend lives in the Red Sea. Picture: MoD/Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The UK and its allies have vowed to "defend lives" and "ensure the free flow of commerce" in the Red Sea after a series of strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen were carried out overnight.

Speaking after 60 targets were hit across 16 locations in Yemen were hit overnight, the UK, the US, and eight other governments said the strikes were carried out "to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Houthis use to threaten global trade".

Vessels Red Sea have faced a series of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in recent months, which have threatened to disrupt global trade.

The Red Sea is vital to the free flow of goods global, with vessels traveling between the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea every year, shortening the journey between Asia and Europe by nearly half.

Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

In their statement, the allies said there had been "illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi attacks against vessels, including commercial shipping, transiting the Red Sea".

The governments of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom, and the United States said: "The Houthis’ more than two dozen attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge.

"Today’s action demonstrated a shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks.

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and ensure the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats."

The RAF flew four Typhoon jets to conduct precision strikes against two Houthi military targets in Yemen. Picture: MoD

Around 60 targets across 16 locations in Yemen were hit overnight, a senior US Air Force commander has said.‘‘Over 100 precision-guided munitions of various types were used in the strikes,’’ according to Lieutenant General Alex Grynkewich.

‘‘These strikes were comprised of coalition air and maritime strike and support assets from across the region.’’

He added: ‘‘We remain committed to our critical partners throughout the Middle East to defend against Iranian-backed Militia Groups, including Houthi militants, and the threat they pose to regional security and stability.”

Four RAF Typhoons conducted precision strikes on two Houthi military targets alongside US forces. Picture: MoD/Grant Shapps

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said coalition forces identified key facilities involved in Houthi targeting of HMS Diamond and US Navy vessels on Tuesday "and agreed to conduct a carefully coordinated strike to reduce the Houthis' capability to violate international law in this manner"."

Particular care was taken to minimise any risks to civilians," the MoD added.

It is the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year.

Rishi Sunak confirmed the strikes on Friday morning, saying in a statement that the UK will "always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade".