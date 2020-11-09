UK records a further 194 Covid-related deaths in 24 hours

By Maddie Goodfellow

The UK has recorded a further 194 Covid-related deaths in the latest 24 hours, an increase from the 156 recorded a day earlier.

According to government data, this brings the total UK death toll to 49,238.

However, separate statistics from UK statistics agencies record the death toll as being much higher at around 65,000.

These figures compile all deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

The number of people testing positive for Covid-19 has also risen, to 21,350, up from Sunday's figure of 20,572.

The number of confirmed cases across the country has now reached 1.213 million.

The weekly death total of 2,385 was an increase of more than 28% compared with the previous week.

There have now been more than 50 million positive coronavirus cases worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

It comes as the US confirmed that its coronavirus cases have surpassed 10 million after daily infections surged more than 60% over two weeks.

More than 1.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide - 237,000 of these in the US, 162,000 in Brazil and 126,000 in India.

On Monday, a breakthrough was made in the the first coronavirus vaccine, after initial studies showed it can prevent 90% of people contracting the virus.

The developers, Pfizer and BioNTech, plan to apply for emergency approval so the drug can start to be used by the end of the month after no safety issues were raised.

Earlier on Monday, Boris Johnson said the UK is 'front of the pack' for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine if it proves a success.

The Prime Minister said the UK stands to get 40 millions doses of the vaccine if it is approved for use in the coming weeks.

The vaccine would, at first, be able to cover at least one third of the UK population, with frontline health workers and the most vulnerable first in line.

"The Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation is looking at a range of different types of vaccine to work out the most effective ways to protect as many people as possible," Mr Johnson said.

Two doses of the vaccine would be required, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Professor Jonathan Van-Tam added, and people would have to wait at least two weeks after the second injection for it to full effect.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, he confirmed that more details about who would be prioritised for the vaccine will be published "in due course".

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said age "is the biggest priority" for patients who most need the vaccines.