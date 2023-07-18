UK relaxes visa rules in bid to attract foreign workers to construction industry

18 July 2023, 00:27

Carpenters, bricklayers and roofers are among migrant workers who will be allowed to apply for work visas
Carpenters, bricklayers and roofers are among migrant workers who will be allowed to apply for work visas. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The UK has relaxed its visa rules in a bid to attract foreign workers to the construction industry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government is "temporarily easing visa restrictions" for a string of construction roles by adding them to the shortage occupation list, the Home Office said.

It means foreign workers trained in certain professions - such as carpenters, bricklayers and roofers - will qualify for a work visa and be allowed to pay a reduced application fee.

Applicants still need a sponsored job offer from an employer and have to meet English language requirements under the points-based immigration system.

The move is intended to help boost the economy, "stimulate development" and "attract new talent".

Read more: Over 100 jobs at risk as one of the UK's largest housebuilding companies plans to close two sites and cut office staff

Read more: University is 'great but not the only way to succeed', PM tells LBC as he outlines crackdown on ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees

It comes after the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), which advises the Government on immigration, recommended the plan.

The independent body previously warned that replacing freedom of movement with a points-based immigration system after Brexit could cut economic growth and may have "zero effect" on providing more British jobs for British workers.

Industry leaders warned builders could be one of the worst hit by the changes to the UK's immigration rules which meant visas would not routinely be offered to migrant workers in jobs which were considered by ministers and officials to be low-skilled.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I think we've always acknowledged that in the short term we will need to flex and use our our Brexit freedoms to enable us to fill short-term occupation numbers.

"Obviously, the shortage occupation list is counted differently to the overall net migration figures.

"Long-term it's right, as the Home Secretary said. We do want to ensure we have a specially trained domestic workforce."

He said that the Department for Work and Pensions "are doing a lot of work to that end to ensure that those who are inactive or off on long-term sick are being helped back into the workforce to fill some of these gaps".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Temperatures continue to soar worldwide, as Europe awaits heatwave Charon's impact.

Brits cancel holidays as Europe bakes in scorching heatwave and tourists are evacuated due to wildfires

Police tactics used against terrorists are being deployed to catch the 100 worst predators targeting women in London.

Met to treat male predators the same as terrorists in £366 million plan to overhaul force

The tail of a Cessna 208 plane sticks out of a hangar at a skydiving centre in Chrcynno, central Poland

Five killed as small plane crashes into hangar during bad weather in Poland

The family had their visa denied

Parents who left UK with three kids on trip of a lifetime to Amazon rainforest denied visa by Guyanese authorities

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has more number one albums than any woman in history

Argos is closing more stores across the UK

Argos reveals more store closures as 100 branches face the axe - is your local affected?

A combine harvester

Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security

Activision on phone screen

Microsoft and UK regulators win more time to resolve blocked Activision deal

A damaged car in front of a burned tree near Loutraki, west of Athens, Greece

Wildfires force thousands to flee seaside resorts outside Greek capital

The bizarre TikTok clip purports to show a woman "frozen in time"

Glitch in the Matrix?: Bizarre TikTok video goes viral as woman appears frozen in time before nonchalantly resuming walk

Joao Donato

Brazilian composer and pianist Joao Donato dies aged 88

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers

Exclusive
Redrow is planning to close two of it's sites in the South of England (file images)

Over 100 jobs at risk as one of the UK's largest housebuilding companies plans to close two sites and cut office staff

Russia Ukraine

Moscow blames Ukraine after key bridge to Crimea attacked again

One of the crashed buses at the scene of a crash between two buses on the D2 motorway near Brno, Czech Republic

Driver killed and 76 people injured as two buses collide on Czech motorway

Egypt Building Collapse

12 killed as apartment building collapses in Cairo

Latest News

See more Latest News

Instagram login form with login with Facebook option

Meta faces daily fine from Norwegian regulator over advertising practices

A musician has been left enraged after what appears to be a RyanAir baggage handler tossing his expensive instruments on a conveyor - after paying through the nose to have them on his flight.

Enraged passenger slams RyanAir after fragile musical instrument seemingly tossed onto conveyor by baggage handler
The Colosseum

Warnings as heatwave bakes southern Europe

Indian finance minister

G20 finance chiefs to address climate change and rising debt

The Glades shopping centre in Bromley has banned children after a spate of violence caused four police officers to be injured.

London shopping centre bans unaccompanied children after mass brawl which injured police officers
Temperatures continue to soar worldwide, as Europe awaits heatwave Charon's impact.

Holidaymakers evacuated from scorching resorts in Europe as 'hottest day' approaches - and it could last until August
The drug could prove to bring new hope to Alzheimer's sufferers (file image)

Hope for Alzheimer’s patients as new drug donanemab slows cognitive decline 'by a third'

The Bibby Stockholm barge left for Portland Port, Dorset on Monday

Giant barge that will house 500 asylum seekers finally on way to Dorset a month late after refit
Jack the Ripper was an epileptic cigarmaker in east London, a new book claims after combing through recently-unearthed medical records

Jack the Ripper 'identified as disabled cigar-maker' by great-great-granddaughter of policeman involved in original case
Kathryn Llewellyn, 43, and Teresa Morgan-Peters, 45, have been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Two mothers jailed for 10 years after ‘halloween horror movie’ attack on woman while wearing ‘clown masks’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals
The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final
George’s dad, uncle, granddad, great-grandmother and great-grandfather all served

Prince George 'won't have to serve in military' in break with centuries of Royal tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit