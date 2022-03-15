UK targets former Russian president in fresh wave of 370 sanctions against the country

15 March 2022, 14:25

Dmitry Medvedev is among those targeted in a fresh wave of UK sanctions
Dmitry Medvedev is among those targeted in a fresh wave of UK sanctions. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The UK government has announced 370 more sanctions against Russia and Belarus, targeting figures close to Vladimir Putin including the Kremlin's former president Dmitry Medvedev.





About 50 oligarchs and their relatives are among those hit with asset freezes and travel bans in the UK's latest response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Putin's spokesman is also included.

Russian and Belarusian companies and organisations have also been targeted, bringing the total number of people and entities sanctioned by the UK to more than 1,000 since the start of the war.

The UK has also hit Moscow with trade restrictions, including a hike on import tariffs on products like vodka and steel, while bans have been placed on some luxury goods.

It comes as senior defence sources told the Daily Mail Russian forces may only be able to sustain full fighting capacity for another "ten to 14" days.

They told the newspaper Kyiv has Moscow "on the run" and the Russian army could be just two weeks from "culmination point".

At this point the "the strength of Ukraine's resistance should become greater than Russia's attacking force", they added.

A government spokesman said: "The UK government has today announced a ban on exports to Russia of high-end luxury goods, while also hitting hundreds of key products with new import tariffs that represent a 35 percentage point hike on current rates.

"Russian vodka is one of the iconic products affected by the tariff increases, while the export ban will likely affect luxury vehicles, high-end fashion and works of art.

"The measures will cause maximum harm to Putin's war machine while minimising the impact on UK businesses as G7 leaders unite to unleash a fresh wave of economic sanctions on Moscow.

"The export ban will come into force shortly and will make sure oligarchs and other members of the elite, who have grown rich under President Putin's reign and support his illegal invasion, are deprived of access to luxury goods.

"Denying Russia access to Most Favoured Nation tariff treatment for key imports and applying additional tariffs will restrict Russian exports to the UK. The UK is working with our international partners and is supporting the World Trade Organization to prevent those who fail to respect the rules-based international order from reaping its benefits."

