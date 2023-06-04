UK could see hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures soaring to 26C

4 June 2023, 11:03

Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Brits cold be set to bask in the sun on the hottest day of the year so far today, with temperatures potentially reaching a balmy 26C in some parts of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The highest temperature in the UK so far this year was 25.1C in Porthmadog on Tuesday - and forecasters believe there is a chance that could be surpassed.

The dry weather is also expected to continue into next week.

People enjoying the sunshine on Brighton beach. Picture: Alamy

On Saturday, a UK high of 23.9C was recorded in Porthmadog, and temperatures are expected to be slightly higher on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said people can expect 24C or 25C in the warmer spots and there could even be a high of 26C in sheltered areas in the west.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Sunday could be the hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

She said there was a low chance of 26C being recorded, adding: "We'd be looking at that somewhere in the west, probably similar kind of areas, parts of Wales, maybe south-west England."

Read more: 'Angel' girl, 12, who died after incident off Bournemouth beach named as hundreds pay respects at funeral

Read more: 'I'm moving 20 miles away from my dream home because my landlord is increasing my rent by £600 - I'm devastated'

The good weather is set to stretch into next week too. Picture: Alamy

Ms Ayers said a breeze across the south, particularly English Channel coasts, will affect temperatures in those areas.

Eastern coasts will see temperatures on Sunday of around 15C or 16C, while inland areas will be warmer with highs of 18C to 20C.

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

