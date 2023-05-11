Russia threatens Britain with 'adequate response from its military' after UK sends ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles to Ukraine

11 May 2023, 14:03 | Updated: 11 May 2023, 15:52

Storm Shadow or SCALP EG a joint British, French and Italian low observable air launched cruise missile, produced by MBDA
Storm Shadow or SCALP EG a joint British, French and Italian low observable air launched cruise missile, produced by MBDA. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Russia has threatened Britain with "an adequate response" from its military after the UK announced plans to send ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles to Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on Thursday that the UK will be donating Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, telling MPs they will give the war-torn country the "best chance to defend themselves against Russia's continued brutality".

The long-range, conventional-only, precision strike capability weapons will give Ukraine the "best chance to defend themselves against Russia's continued brutality," said Wallace during a statement to MPs in the Commons.

Wallace stressed that Ukraine has a right to defend itself against Russia's "deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law."

The donation of these weapons systems comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, with Wallace stating that Russia's aggression is "already failing."

The Storm Shadow has the range to strike deep into Russian-held territory in Eastern Ukraine, giving Ukrainian forces the ability to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.

Read more: Boris Johnson 'wanted to send Rishi Sunak a video calling him a c***' when he suddenly quit as chancellor

Read more: Penny Mordaunt reveals she took painkillers to help her wield ceremonial swords during King's Coronation

In February Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the UK.
In February Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the UK. Picture: Getty

Read more: Russian soldier ‘follows drone’ as he surrenders while his countrymen ‘fire at his back’

A Western official told CNN that the UK has received assurances from the Ukrainian government that these missiles will be used only within Ukrainian sovereign territory and not inside Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Russia is extremely negative about the supply of Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles by Britain to Kyiv, an adequate response will be required."

UK officials have made frequent public statements identifying Crimea as Ukrainian sovereign territory, describing it as “illegally annexed.”

Kyiv is expected to unleash a counteroffensive soon after six months of keeping its forces on the defensive. Russia mounted a huge winter offensive that failed to capture significant territory.

The Defence Secretary made the announcement in the Commons earlier
The Defence Secretary made the announcement in the Commons earlier. Picture: Parliament TV
The Storm Shadow missile is a long-range, air-launched, precision-guided cruise missile that is designed to strike high-value targets with a high degree of accuracy.
The Storm Shadow missile is a long-range, air-launched, precision-guided cruise missile that is designed to strike high-value targets with a high degree of accuracy. Picture: Wikipedia

He described the "smashed buildings and the piles of rubble where once there were thriving businesses and homes full of life" as the "visible and tragic symbols of the Kremlin's desperation."

Wallace further condemned Russia's "needless destruction and the gratuitous violence, the continuing violations despite warnings of international law and the deliberate targeting and killing of civilians."

The UK's commitment to being the first country to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles still stands, according to Downing Street, despite reports that Britain has already supplied the weaponry to the country.

Russian soldier signals his surrender to Ukrainian drone 'near Bakhmut'

Wallace warned that Russia remains a formidable military force and that "the next few weeks and few months will be critical." However, he stated that the UK's "momentum for Ukraine must and will stand" with Ukraine "for as long as it takes."

The Defence Secretary noted that this week's Victory Day Parade showcased "this historic failure", adding: "It demonstrated Putin's efforts to twist the Soviet Union sacrifice against the Nazis with an insult to their own Immortal Regiment."

The missile is designed to be carried by a variety of aircraft, including the RAF's Tornado and Typhoon fighter jets. It has a range of over 150 miles and can be launched from a safe distance
The missile is designed to be carried by a variety of aircraft, including the RAF's Tornado and Typhoon fighter jets. It has a range of over 150 miles and can be launched from a safe distance. Picture: MBDA Missiles

It is the actions of Russia alone that have led to Storm Shadow missiles being provided to Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has said.

Ben Wallace told MPs: "The use of Storm Shadow will allow Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory."

He said he will not give further details about the capabilities, but added that "while these weapons will give Ukraine new capability, members should recognise that these systems are not even in the same league as the Russian AS-24 killjoy hypersonic missile" or "even the Kalibr cruise missile with a range of over 2,000 kilometres, roughly seven times that of a Storm Shadow missile".

Mr Wallace went on: "Russia must recognise that their actions alone have led to such systems being provided to Ukraine.

"It is my judgment as Defence Secretary that this is a calibrated and proportionate response to Russia's escalations."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jordan Walker-Brown is paralysed from the waist down after being struck with a Taser.

Met officer cleared of GBH after man paralysed after being Tasered

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis

Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Royal superfan locked up for 13 hours during Coronation after standing near protesters

Press intrusion led to "huge bouts of depression and paranoia" for Prince Harry.

Prince Harry suffered 'huge bouts of depression and paranoia' and his inner circle shrank due to press intrusion

Yevgeny Prigozhin has unleashed a veiled rant allegedly against Vladimir Putin

Russia's influential Wagner Group mercenary chief 'threatens Putin' in explosive rant after disastrous setbacks in Ukraine
Kate, William, Harry and Meghan on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.

Harry and Meghan's rift with 'furious' William and Kate 'never going to be healed'

Pakistan Imran Khan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders release of former PM Imran Khan

Israel Palestinians

Israel air strikes on Gaza kill fourth Islamic Jihad commander

Louie Turnbull's two dogs were shot dead

Heartrending footage of tasered homeless man kissing and cuddling his dogs who were later shot dead by police

Germany Mercedes Shooting

Man, 53, arrested over fatal shooting at Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the twelfth time in a row

Millions face mortgage bills hike ‘of £600 per year’ as Bank raises interest rates to highest level since 2008

Sir Lindsay Hoyle scolded Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch

'Who do you think you're speaking to?': Sir Lindsay Hoyle shuts down Kemi Badenoch after clash over Brexit law changes

Turkey Elections

Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost for Erdogan’s main challenger

The two officers were fired

Two Met Police officers fired for beating up child who spat in their faces and lying about it afterwards

Germany Explosion

German firefighters and police officers injured in explosion at flats

Italy Explosion

School and homes evacuated after van carrying oxygen tanks explodes in Milan

Latest News

See more Latest News

The vegan threatened to cause online beef over cooking with the windows open

'Last warning': Vegan starts beef with neighbour and demands they close window while cooking meat in furious notes
Three people, including a four-year-old boy, have died following a horror crash in Worcestershire.

Boy, 4, among three dead after Ford Focus and Audi crash near country pub

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the twelfth time in a row

Interest rates rise to 4.5%, the highest level since global financial crisis 15 years ago

Kate wore Diana's earrings in subtle tribute at the Coronation

Kate's subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing Coronation earrings 'wrong way round'

Multiple vehicles ablaze in a street in Milan 'after a van exploded'

Milan rocked by huge explosion as several cars go up in flames after van ‘bursts into flames’
Sadiq Khan was left speechless at the discovery of Daniel Morgan files in a safe

Sadiq Khan left 'speechless' after Daniel Morgan files found in locked safe

Daniel Morgan's brother spoke to Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien this morning

'Would I ever have been told?’: Brother of murdered Daniel Morgan raises questions after files found locked in safe
Finland Bridge Collapse

Schoolchildren among 24 injured after temporary bridge collapses in Finland

Police should have let anti-monarchy protests go ahead on the day of the Coronation, Sadiq Khan has said, after the Met expressed "regret" over the arrest of six protesters in London before the ceremony.

‘It’s possible to do both’: Police should have let protests go ahead during Coronation, says Sadiq Khan
Stephen Tompkinson (l) cleared of assaulting Karl Poole (r) outside the actor's home

Actor Stephen Tompkinson cleared of causing 'traumatic brain injury' to drunk man by punching him outside his house

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Penny Mordaunt revealed she took painkillers to carry the ceremonial swords of state

Penny Mordaunt reveals she took painkillers to help her wield ceremonial swords during King's Coronation
Diana's private jewellery is being auctioned off

Princess Diana's jewellery worn in last official event before her death to be auctioned to raise money for Ukraine
The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sends ‘prayers’ as elderly woman fights for life after royal police escort crash

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit