Penny Mordaunt reveals she took painkillers to help her wield ceremonial swords during King's Coronation

Penny Mordaunt revealed she took painkillers to carry the ceremonial swords of state. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Penny Mordaunt took painkillers before her prominent role carrying swords at King Charles's coronation.

The Conservative minister was praised for her efforts at Westminster Abbey as she carried the 3.6kg Sword of State and the Jewelled Sword of Offering for more than an hour.

She most notably raised the latter in front of her head as she left the church in front of the King and other royals and won praise for her part in Saturday's ceremony.

Ms Mordaunt carried the 3.6kg Sword of State for 51 minutes. Asked how she managed to carry the swords for so long, she admitted "I was not in the gym for six months prior to this" but added: "You want to make sure you are in good nick."

"I did take a couple of painkillers before just to make sure I was going to be alright," she told the BBC.

Ms Mordaunt won praise for her role in the Coronation. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mordaunt, serving in her role as the lord president of the Privy Council, was the was the first woman to carry and present the Jewelled Sword of Offering.

She carried the Sword of State, a 17th century piece of regalia kept at the Tower of London, into the abbey and then left the church holding the Jewelled Sword.

That ceremonial blade, which symbolises the monarch accepting his duty, is one of the objects used to invest the monarch during a coronation.

Traditionally, the sword is blessed by the Archbishop and then handed to the monarch, who is told it should be used to protect good and punish evil.

It has a gold hilt containing diamonds and ruby-set eyes, with a large emerald on each side.

Ms Mordaunt led out the King as she held the sword. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mordaunt said it was a "huge privilege" to be involved and that she appreciated the memes made of her. One included a mock up of her carrying a kebab in place of the sword.

"I say well done to the Great British public," she said.

Writing in The Telegraph, she reflected on Saturday's ceremony.

She said: "If people chose to recognise my role, then I’m grateful. But my gratitude and thanks are reserved for all who took part.

"You can choose dissent. You can choose duty. The real recognition for Saturday, though, belongs to all of us.

"Millions of us who believe that our turbulent democracy is our strength. The King’s example is that of love and that is endless and timeless. You can't achieve anything with hate."

The Conservative MP caused a stir in her bespoke cape dress, which was designed by London-based label Safiyaa.

The commissioned piece was a deep teal hue described as "Poseidon", in honour of her coastal Portsmouth constituency where the navy has a significant presence.

The cape also included a subtle nod to the uniform of the Privy Councillors, with the embroidered gold fern motif donning her shoulders.