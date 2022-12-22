Britain faces being battered by snow and ice in Arctic blast likened to dreaded 'Beast from the East'

Britain could be hit by another Beast from the East style weather system. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Britain is bracing for an Artic blast of cold weather after Christmas which could see the return of ice and snow in a pattern similar to the "Beast from the East".

Forecasters say the UK could be barraged with winds that feel as cold as -11C.

It follows a brief bit of respite from bitterly cold temperatures that left cash-strapped Brits reaching for the thermostat despite eye-watering energy bills.

Weather systems could end up developing into conditions similar to the Beast from the East, which has previously left Britain in snow and caused widespread disruption.

Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden said: "The rest of December and January are showing signs of frequent spells of cold wintry weather with below-average temperatures and numerous wintry blasts.

"We could now be looking at a lengthy cold period setting in for a number of weeks and the potential for some of the coldest and snowiest weather since December 2010."

Britain is still expected to enjoy a relatively mild Christmas after days of freezing temperatures.

The Met Office said the days following Christmas will see frequent snow in the north of the UK followed by changeable conditions and snow "at times".

Its forecast for December 26 to January 4 said: "Frequent wintry showers affecting northern areas on Monday, these becoming confined to the Northern Isles, where very windy too.

"Elsewhere, some sunshine, but an area of cloud and rain, with a small chance of snow on its northern edge may return from the south for a time.

"For the following few days, probably a fairly windy and changeable period of weather, with rain, and some snow at times, interspersed with colder, brighter spells.

"Around the turn of the year, uncertainties in the forecast increase, but a ridge of high pressure may bring a quieter interlude for many with more widely colder conditions, overnight frost and crisp, sunny days. Some wintry showers are also possible, especially in coastal areas."