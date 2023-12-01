James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Live
UK snow latest: Cold health alerts issued as snow blankets parts of UK
1 December 2023, 08:33
South-east England has seen the earliest winter snow in 15 years - with temperatures expected to drop as low as minus 10C in some areas.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place on Friday for the eastern coast of the the UK, stretching from Scotland to East Anglia. Ice warnings remain in place for Northern Ireland and south-west England.
Hilly areas including the North York Moors and parts of Scotland will see more snow on Friday, forecasters said.
Snow swept across the South West, parts of Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland on Thursday.
More than 30 schools in Cornwall closed for the day or opened late due to hazardous conditions. In County Durham, police said snowy conditions led to some crashes on the roads.
Another widespread frost is expected on Friday morning, with overnight temperatures dropping as low as minus 6C in south-west England, minus 8C in Wales and minus 10C in parts of Scotland, the Met Office said.
The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions until December 5, meaning that “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.
The regions included are the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber.
UK Snow: latest weather developments
- Further 5cm of snow set to fall today
- Temperatures could drop as low as -10c
- Yellow weather warning in place for east coast of UK
- Schools shut in Cornwall
- UKHSA issues cold weather alert until December 5
More snow pictures
100 cars stranded in the snow on Thursday night
Police said about 100 cars were temporarily stuck in the snow on the A171 in North Yorkshire on Thursday night. The road was later closed.
Schools closed by snow
Dozens of UK schools have been forced to close as Brits wake up to snow - see the full list here
In pictures: Snow blankets UK
Advice issued for motorists
National Network Manager at National Highways, Dale Hipkiss, advised motorists to keep an winter kit in the car while driving.
"Keeping a kit of essential items like a torch and warm clothes, in your vehicle, can be vital in case you and your passengers become stranded," he said.
"Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so please ... plan ahead for your journey, check weather forecasts, and if weather conditions do become challenging whilst travelling, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.
"It's also a good idea for people to check (your) vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, etc. before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns."
He added: "If you do unfortunately find yourself in an unsafe or vulnerable situation and need assistance, please contact the emergency services."
Cold weather health alert issued
The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions:
The East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber
The warning is in place until December 5, meaning "cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time".