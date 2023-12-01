Live

UK snow latest: Cold health alerts issued as snow blankets parts of UK

Snow has blanketed parts of the UK and more is set to fall today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

South-east England has seen the earliest winter snow in 15 years - with temperatures expected to drop as low as minus 10C in some areas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will remain in place on Friday for the eastern coast of the the UK, stretching from Scotland to East Anglia. Ice warnings remain in place for Northern Ireland and south-west England.

Hilly areas including the North York Moors and parts of Scotland will see more snow on Friday, forecasters said.

Snow swept across the South West, parts of Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland on Thursday.

More than 30 schools in Cornwall closed for the day or opened late due to hazardous conditions. In County Durham, police said snowy conditions led to some crashes on the roads.

Another widespread frost is expected on Friday morning, with overnight temperatures dropping as low as minus 6C in south-west England, minus 8C in Wales and minus 10C in parts of Scotland, the Met Office said.

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions until December 5, meaning that “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.

The regions included are the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber.