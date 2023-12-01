Dozens of UK schools forced to close as Brits wake up to snow - see the full list

Dozens of schools have been forced to close amid the snowfall. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Kit Heren

Snow hit much of the UK on Friday, as temperatures plummeted, sparking fears that public services could be plunged into chaos.

Parts of the UK were set to be blanketed in a 5cm layer of snow, with the mercury falling to as low as -10C in Scotland.

The freezing weather is set to continue into December, forecasters have said, coming after a wet November.

Some schools stayed closed on Friday after shutting their doors on Thursday amid the wintry weather, while others opened late.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice has remained in place on Friday for the eastern coast of the the UK, from Scotland down to East Anglia. Ice warnings have been issued in place for south-west England and Northern Ireland.

Schools in Cornwall and County Durham appear to be worst affected on Friday, with one school also closed in Gloucestershire.

The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for large stretches of the country. Picture: Met Office

Full list of school closures on December 1:

People in the snow in Gateshead. Picture: Alamy

Cornwall

Boskenwyn School - Open at 11am

Coverack Primary School - Open at 10.30am

Doubletrees School - Open at 11am

Fowey River Academy - Open at 11:30am

Germoe School - Open at 11am

Grade Ruan Primary School - Open at 10:30am

Halwin School - Open at 10am

Lanivet School - Open at 10:30am

Lerryn School - Open at 10:30am

Manaccan Primary School - Open at 10:30am

Nine Maidens AP Academy - CLOSED

Pencoys School - Open at 10am

Rosemellin Primary School - Open at 10am

St Day and Carharrack School - Open at 10am

St. Keverne Primary School - Open at 10:30am

South Petherwin Primary School - Open at 10am

Stithians School - Open at 11am

Treverbyn Academy - Open at 10am

Trewidland Primary School - Open at 10am

Trewirgie Infant School - Open at 10am

Trewirgie Junior School - Open at 10am

Truro Nursery School - Open at 9:30am

Weeth Primary School - Open at 10am

Whitemoor Academy - Open at 10am

Bodmin Moor in Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

Cornwall Council has also told parents: "If your child's school is not listed, we strongly recommend that you contact their school directly to find out if it is closed.

"If a school is closed this information should usually be available on the school’s website and / or their social media pages."

Snow in Horncastle in Lincolnshire. Picture: Alamy

County Durham

Blackhall Primary School - Closed

Cassop Primary School - Closed

Durham Blue Coat CE Junior School - CLOSED

Durham Trinity School - Closed

Easington Colliery Primary School - Closed

Hesleden Primary School - Closed

Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Primary School - Closed

Sedgefield Community College - Closed

Shotton Hall Primary School - Closed

Shotton Primary School - Closed

St Marys Catholic Primary School Wingate - Closed

Wellfield School - Closed

West Cornforth Primary School - Closed

Wingate Primary School - Closed

The Angel of the North statue in Gateshead covered in snow. Picture: Alamy

Gloucestershire

Cam Woodfield Infant School - CLOSED because of a lack of heating