Dozens of UK schools forced to close as Brits wake up to snow - see the full list
1 December 2023, 09:45
Snow hit much of the UK on Friday, as temperatures plummeted, sparking fears that public services could be plunged into chaos.
Parts of the UK were set to be blanketed in a 5cm layer of snow, with the mercury falling to as low as -10C in Scotland.
The freezing weather is set to continue into December, forecasters have said, coming after a wet November.
Some schools stayed closed on Friday after shutting their doors on Thursday amid the wintry weather, while others opened late.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice has remained in place on Friday for the eastern coast of the the UK, from Scotland down to East Anglia. Ice warnings have been issued in place for south-west England and Northern Ireland.
Schools in Cornwall and County Durham appear to be worst affected on Friday, with one school also closed in Gloucestershire.
Full list of school closures on December 1:
Cornwall
Boskenwyn School - Open at 11am
Coverack Primary School - Open at 10.30am
Doubletrees School - Open at 11am
Fowey River Academy - Open at 11:30am
Germoe School - Open at 11am
Grade Ruan Primary School - Open at 10:30am
Halwin School - Open at 10am
Lanivet School - Open at 10:30am
Lerryn School - Open at 10:30am
Manaccan Primary School - Open at 10:30am
Nine Maidens AP Academy - CLOSED
Pencoys School - Open at 10am
Rosemellin Primary School - Open at 10am
St Day and Carharrack School - Open at 10am
St. Keverne Primary School - Open at 10:30am
South Petherwin Primary School - Open at 10am
Stithians School - Open at 11am
Treverbyn Academy - Open at 10am
Trewidland Primary School - Open at 10am
Trewirgie Infant School - Open at 10am
Trewirgie Junior School - Open at 10am
Truro Nursery School - Open at 9:30am
Weeth Primary School - Open at 10am
Whitemoor Academy - Open at 10am
Cornwall Council has also told parents: "If your child's school is not listed, we strongly recommend that you contact their school directly to find out if it is closed.
"If a school is closed this information should usually be available on the school’s website and / or their social media pages."
County Durham
Blackhall Primary School - Closed
Cassop Primary School - Closed
Durham Blue Coat CE Junior School - CLOSED
Durham Trinity School - Closed
Easington Colliery Primary School - Closed
Hesleden Primary School - Closed
Our Lady Star of the Sea RC Primary School - Closed
Sedgefield Community College - Closed
Shotton Hall Primary School - Closed
Shotton Primary School - Closed
St Marys Catholic Primary School Wingate - Closed
Wellfield School - Closed
West Cornforth Primary School - Closed
Wingate Primary School - Closed
Gloucestershire
Cam Woodfield Infant School - CLOSED because of a lack of heating