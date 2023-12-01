Brits to get 5cm of snow in wintry blast as temperatures plummet to -10C, after schools close

By Kit Heren

Five centimetres of snow is set to fall on some parts of the UK on Friday, with temperatures dropping to -10C in places.

Hilly areas like the North York Moors and parts of Scotland are set to get more snowfall, forecasters said.

Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice on the east coast of the UK will stay in place on Friday. The warning stretches from East Anglia to Scotland.

People living in south-west England and Northern Ireland have also been warned of ice.

It comes after people living in the south-west, Yorkshire, the North East and Scotland had snow on Thursday.

Over 30 schools in Cornwall were closed or opened later amid the dangerous wintry conditions.

Police in County Durham said some cars had crashed because of the snow.

Friday morning saw a frost, with overnight temperatures dropping as low as -6C in the south-west, -8C in Wales and -10C in parts of Scotland, according to the Met Office.

And the cold snap is set to continue into the second week of December.

London, Birmingham and Sheffield are expected to be blanketed, with most of the UK facing a 600-mile wall of snow.

Weather maps from WX Charts have shown up to 200cm of snow could fall in some areas in coming days.

Meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said: "For most of us it will be dry and bright. There will be some wintry showers over the hills.

"There could be 2cm to 5cm of snow for areas 100m to 200m above sea level, with rain falling at lower levels, particularly Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

"The North York Moors and parts of Scotland will likely get snow.

"There will be another widespread frost, with a max temperature of 5C across the South."

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber cold health alerts in five regions - the East Midlands, West Midlands, North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber - until December 5, meaning "cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time".