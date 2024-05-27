UK supermarket issues urgent warning over fears popular pasta sauce could contain glass

Waitrose issue the urgent warning on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

Waitrose has issued a warning to customers, urgently recalling a pasta sauce amid fears it could contain glass.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK supermarket made the warning over the Italian food brand Crosta & Mollica’s £3 pots of Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta and Tomato pasta sauce.

The Government’s watchdog, the Food Standards Agency (FSA), issued the warning in a statement on Sunday.

Crosta & Mollica’s Sugo Alla Norma Aubergine, Ricotta and Tomato pasta sauce. Picture: Crosta & Mollica

It said: "This product may contain pieces of glass which makes it unsafe to eat.

"If you have bought the product do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

It is unclear how the glass made its way into the sauce but Crosta & Mollica have urged shoppers to “not consume the product”, to return it, and to get in touch via phone or email if necessary.

Their notice said: "We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.2

The 340g sauce jar, described on the packaging as an “Italian favourite” made of “exceptional ingredients, is sold in Waitrose stores across England, Scotland and Wales.

Read more: 'Forever chemicals' found in over half of food and drink samples, as campaigners call for 25 pesticides to be banned

Read more: The ‘era of cheap food is over,’ warns Waitrose boss

This is the second incident in the last three months that Waitrose have been involved in that has concerned fears of glass being found in a product.

In March, the supermarket issued a similar warning over Patak’s Aubergine Pickle produced by AB World Foods over fears it might contain shards of glass.

The Food Standards Agency warned customers eating the product could cause themselves serious harm if they consumed the glass splinters.

The FSA said: "AB World Foods is recalling Pataks Aubergine Pickle because it may contain pieces of glass.

“The possible presence of glass makes this product unsafe to eat.

“The affected product has only been sold in Waitrose and Sainsbury’s.”

The pickle is also distributed by the online outlet Ocado.