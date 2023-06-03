Brit claims £111.7 million EuroMillions jackpot lottery win

3 June 2023, 16:05

The EuroMillions jackpot was announced on Friday
The EuroMillions jackpot was announced on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A UK ticket-holder has stepped forward to claim Friday's EuroMillions jackpot worth more than £100 million.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes hours after players were urged to check their tickets and get in contact if they thought they'd won the prize.

If validated by National Lottery operator Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, the anonymous winner will scoop an incredible £111,709,000.

The victory will make them richer than Dua Lipa (worth £75 million) and Harry Kane (£51 million), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Once confirmed by Camelot, the prize money will be paid to the lucky winner during an appointment with a winners' adviser.

The winner will then decide whether or not to go public.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

National Lottery operator Camelot will now meet with the lucky winner
National Lottery operator Camelot will now meet with the lucky winner. Picture: Alamy

Friday's winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43, with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

National Lottery senior winners' adviser Andy Carter said: “It is wonderful news that a lucky ticket-holder has claimed this incredible prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”

The latest winner is just the 18th Brit to claim a EuroMillions jackpot worth more than £100 million.

Last July, an anonymous UK ticket-holder won a record jackpot of £195 million.

