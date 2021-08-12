Breaking News

UK to deploy 600 troops to Afghanistan to help British nationals leave amid Taliban gains

12 August 2021, 20:00 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 21:17

Afghan displaced people who fled from their homes during the fights take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Afghan displaced people who fled from their homes during the fights take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Around 600 UK military personnel will deploy to Afghanistan on a short-term basis to provide support to British nationals leaving the country, the Defence Secretary has announced.

The additional deployment of approximately 600 troops is in light of the increasing violence and rapidly deteriorating security environment in the country.

The security situation has been getting worse in the last few days with the Taliban claiming yet another city – Herat - earlier.

This was the 10th the insurgents have taken in a weeklong sweep across Afghanistan.

Thousands of people are crossing the borders or heading to Kabul in search of safety.

Read more: Joe Biden has no regrets over pulling American troops out of Afghanistan

Troops will arrive in Kabul over the coming days, after the Foreign Office changed travel advice on Friday to recommend all British nationals leave Afghanistan as soon as possible, while commercial travel options remain available.

British nationals have also been urged to contact the Embassy in Kabul as soon as possible for assistance.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "I have authorised the deployment of additional military personnel to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, assist British nationals to leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us.

"The security of British nationals, British military personnel and former Afghan staff is our first priority. We must do everything we can to ensure their safety."

Labour's shadow defence secretary John Healey hoped the deployment would ensure that British personnel are "safely and orderly withdrawn" from Afghanistan, but also said the protection of Afghans must not be forgotten.

The US has also announced that it is deploying some 3,000 additional troops to help the departure of its embassy staff. The American embassy will remain open, although personnel will be reduced to a "core diplomatic presence".

US intelligence has warned that Kabul could fall within 90 days.

Yesterday, US president Joe Biden said he "doesn't regret" pulling American troops out of Afghanistan, despite Taliban gains.

This story is being updated

