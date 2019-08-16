UK Weather: Almost A Month's Worth Of Rain Set To Fall

16 August 2019, 13:12

Weather warnings are in place as heavy rain is predicted
Weather warnings are in place as heavy rain is predicted. Picture: PA

Some parts of the UK can expect nearly a month's rain today, which will cause difficult driving conditions and possible floods.

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning that lasts until 10pm today in Wales, north-west England and south-west England.

Commuters may be met by heavy rain in the afternoon and early evening, which could cause difficult driving conditions on major routes.

In some areas, up to 80mm of rain is possible - nearly reaching the average August rainfall - which is 107mm for Wales and 90mm in the South West.

The Met Office has forecasted "a largely wet and windy day"and Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said August can "actually be a fairly wet month".

This follows heavy showers and thunderstorms for the majority of the UK last week with 50mph winds bringing disruption.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Police have searched Fuller's home in Stanwell, Surrey

Far-Right Knifeman Admits Attempted Murder Was Racially Motivated
The incident took place near the A4 late last night

Police Officer Killed In Berkshire After Responding To A Reported Burglary

Ten arrests after police officer murdered while responding to 'burglary' in Berkshire

Hong Kong: Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg resigns over 'recent events'

UK military under strength as regular troop numbers fall, MoD figures show

The News Explained

Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings
El Paso shooting / El Paso shooter / El Paso Texas / El Paso victims / Donald Trump

What Is 8chan And What Does It Have To Do With The El Paso Shootings?