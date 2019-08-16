UK Weather: Almost A Month's Worth Of Rain Set To Fall

Weather warnings are in place as heavy rain is predicted. Picture: PA

Some parts of the UK can expect nearly a month's rain today, which will cause difficult driving conditions and possible floods.

Forecasters have issued a yellow warning that lasts until 10pm today in Wales, north-west England and south-west England.

Commuters may be met by heavy rain in the afternoon and early evening, which could cause difficult driving conditions on major routes.

In some areas, up to 80mm of rain is possible - nearly reaching the average August rainfall - which is 107mm for Wales and 90mm in the South West.

The Met Office has forecasted "a largely wet and windy day"and Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said August can "actually be a fairly wet month".

This follows heavy showers and thunderstorms for the majority of the UK last week with 50mph winds bringing disruption.