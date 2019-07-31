UK Weather: Bridge Collapses In North Yorkshire Floods

A bridge has collapsed as flash flooding hit part of North Yorkshire after almost a month's rain fell in four hours.

A man drives along a flooded road in Grinton, North Yorkshire, after parts of the region had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Flooding and hailstorms have caused disruption in North Yorkshire and led to the collapse of the Grinton Moor bridge.

Nearly a month's rain fell in four hours on Malham Tarn in the Yorkshire Dales and another severe flood is likely today.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they took around 115 calls about flooding in Leyburn and Reeth yesterday evening. Parts of the county had almost a month's rain in four hours and Grinton Moor Bridge has been washed away #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/vHFxbpXZUA — Capital Yorks News (@CapitalYORNews) July 31, 2019

Due to more heavy rain overnight, there is travel disruption in parts of the country, including Yorkshire where roads and rail are affected & the bridge on Grinton Moor has collapsed.



Thunder and heavy rain will continue today, check your flood risk: https://t.co/BpUpnj1mdd pic.twitter.com/6mDArTymcr — Environment Agency (@EnvAgency) July 31, 2019

Pictures on social media showed widespread flooding in the Swaledale area, with cars stranded and roads looking like rivers.

God, this is truly awful. Thinking of all my friends in Swaledale. Keep safe x https://t.co/R2KuA7VI9Y — Charlotte Bond (@offred85) July 30, 2019

Decades of burning grouse moors to boost game bird numbers for shooting has destroyed the region's natural flood barrier.



Calderdale and Swaledale have been flooded this week - both sit in the shadows of grouse moors where peatland has been heavily burnt. Yorkshire can do better pic.twitter.com/gnlMW211Bz — Luke Steele (@Lukesteele4) July 31, 2019

A man and woman have been rescued after clinging to a seaside cliff "by their fingernails" as they tried to escape the rising tide.

They were stranded 100ft (30m) up Filey Brigg in North Yorkshire on Tuesday afternoon after being cut off by the tide as they walked on the beach.

Matt Atkinson, from HM Coastguard, said: "They were clinging on by their fingernails so we had to act fast.

Swaledale Mountain Rescue Volunteers have asked for donations to help rescue people from the flash floods.

During the flash floods in #Swaledale last night, Volunteers from @SwaledaleMRT worked incredibly hard to rescue people & minimalise damage. Swaledale Mountain Rescue would really appreciate your donations.

https://t.co/ZSnrdzKOGf — Susan Briggs (@Dales_Tourism) July 31, 2019

The Met Office has warned that more torrential downpours are on the way.

A yellow rain warning for the Midlands and north of England has been issued, while a warning for thunder and possible flooding is in place for much of Scotland.

Wednesday morning's commute will see plenty more #rain across northern and some central areas, so be prepared for wet roads, areas of surface water flooding and reduced visibility in torrential downpours pic.twitter.com/tEx4hEZOcN — Met Office (@metoffice) July 30, 2019

It has been revealed that the 10 hottest years since records began have all been in the last 20 years.

