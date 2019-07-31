UK Weather: Bridge Collapses In North Yorkshire Floods

31 July 2019, 10:08 | Updated: 31 July 2019, 11:53

A bridge has collapsed as flash flooding hit part of North Yorkshire after almost a month's rain fell in four hours.

Grinton North Yorkshire Floods Rain Flash Floods Bridge
A man drives along a flooded road in Grinton, North Yorkshire, after parts of the region had up to 82.2mm of rain in 24 hours on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Flooding and hailstorms have caused disruption in North Yorkshire and led to the collapse of the Grinton Moor bridge.

Nearly a month's rain fell in four hours on Malham Tarn in the Yorkshire Dales and another severe flood is likely today.

Pictures on social media showed widespread flooding in the Swaledale area, with cars stranded and roads looking like rivers.

A man and woman have been rescued after clinging to a seaside cliff "by their fingernails" as they tried to escape the rising tide.

They were stranded 100ft (30m) up Filey Brigg in North Yorkshire on Tuesday afternoon after being cut off by the tide as they walked on the beach.

Matt Atkinson, from HM Coastguard, said: "They were clinging on by their fingernails so we had to act fast.

Swaledale Mountain Rescue Volunteers have asked for donations to help rescue people from the flash floods.

The Met Office has warned that more torrential downpours are on the way.

A yellow rain warning for the Midlands and north of England has been issued, while a warning for thunder and possible flooding is in place for much of Scotland.

It has been revealed that the 10 hottest years since records began have all been in the last 20 years.

Weather Warning: A Month's Worth Of Rain Predicted To Fall In Three Hours

