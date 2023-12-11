Exact date heavy wind and rain to return after dry spell, following Storm Fergus and Storm Elin chaos over the weekend

Rain is set to return later this week after a drier day on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

British people are set to enjoy a brief interlude of drier weather on Monday after wet conditions over the weekend, with more rain to come this week.

The Met Office said that after early spots of rain cleared up on Monday, the rest of the day should be largely sunny and dry, with lighter winds.

Some showers and cloudy spells are expected in northern England and Scotland.

But the good weather is set to be short-lived, with rain and strong winds set to return on Monday night and particularly on Tuesday.

The Met Office said that Tuesday would be "unsettled with frequent heavy showers, perhaps with the odd rumble of thunder.

Joggers running on Wimbledon Common in south-west London. Picture: Alamy

"Longer spells of rain at times, especially in the north. Blustery, especially along the coasts."

The rest of the week is set to bring similarly wintry weather, although Friday could be an improvement. Forecasters said that Wednesday-Friday would see conditions "turning brighter, but colder from the northwest into Wednesday.

They added there would be "more rain moving southeast early on Thursday ahead of drier conditions for many on Friday, except the far northwest."

Polzeath, Cornwall, UK 10th December 2023. UK Weather. It was very windy, but sunny this afternoon on north Cornwall coast at Polzeath, ideal for blowing away the cobwebs. Credit Simon Maycock / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Storm Fergus, named by the Irish Met Office, brought strong winds and rain to wide areas of the UK moving west to east just hours after Storm Elin saw 80mph winds recorded in Wales on Saturday.

The British Met Office issued several rain and wind warnings - including for northwest England and southwest Scotland and other regions north of the border. The weekend's storms even brought a tornado to Ireland which ripped the roof off a building in Leitrim.

People sheltering with umbrellas on Wimbledon Common south-west London during rain showers this morning. Picture: Alamy

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said on Sunday: “Storm Fergus will conclude what has been an unsettled weekend of weather for the UK. Fergus will bring some strong winds and heavy rain for a time late on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday morning.

“While the strongest gusts are expected in the Republic of Ireland, Storm Fergus will bring some windy conditions to western areas, including Irish Sea coasts, while also bringing some potentially impactful rain.

"The rain has potential to be disruptive in parts of northern England and parts of Scotland, especially where it’s falling on very saturated ground.”

Storm Elin brought large waves to batter coastal towns at their sea front before the alert was issued.