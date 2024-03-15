Exact date torrential rain to sweep the UK as weather maps show return of stormy conditions

15 March 2024, 14:25

Heavy rain is set to sweep the UK
Heavy rain is set to sweep the UK. Picture: Alamy/WXCharts

By Emma Soteriou

Fresh weather maps have shown the exact date torrential rain will batter Britain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heavy rain will sweep the UK on March 26, with temperatures set to plummet as low as 0C.

The torrential downpours are expected to begin from midnight and continue for 10 hours, WXCharts maps have shown.

But they will begin to subside in the afternoon, with lighter showers only hitting the south.

The Met Office long-range forecast says: "A continuation of the changeable but generally mild conditions looks likely but with a tendency for any rain to be heaviest in western, especially northwestern areas while parts of the south and southeast are likely to see longer, drier interludes."

It adds: "There is a small chance of more notable colder conditions developing, most probable across the north of the UK, but at this stage any confidence this possibility looks to be a low risk."

Read more: Exact time ‘double snow bomb’ due to hit UK bringing freezing temperatures of -2C in return of wintry weather

Read more: How to avoid the travel chaos caused by the M25 closure - alternative routes explained

Rain is expected across the UK
Rain is expected across the UK. Picture: WXCharts

The WXCharts map suggest the stormy weather will spread from Wick in Scotland to Plymouth in Devon.

Scotland is expected to be worst hit, with 38-42mm of rainfall forecast, while northern England could see 15-20mm of rain.

It comes as there is also expected to be a weekend washout, with the Met Office warning of "showers or longer spells of rain" over the next few days.

As of Friday afternoon, the Environment Agency issued 21 flood warnings across England and 101 flood alerts.

Jo Farrow, a weather expert from Netweather, said: "The occlusion from the second low will pull southwards on Friday, away from Ireland and slowly down Britain.

"This allows colder air to flow down from the north ready for a clear Friday night. Next, a large Atlantic low pressure begins to edge towards the UK at the weekend.

"This will bring more widespread rain, heading northeastwards through Saturday along with milder air. It clears to a cooler Sunday with bright spells but plenty of showers from the west."

Some areas could even see snow this weekend amid frosty conditions.

Around 2cm of snowfall an hour has been forecast in some areas in Scotland, including Inverness and Fort William.

It is expected throughout Saturday, lasting until about 9pm.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

US Iran Russia

US and allies warn Iran against missile deal with Russia

James Heappey, Theresa May, Matt Hancock and Harriet Harman who are among the MPs standing down

The MPs who are standing down at the election: Full list of those quitting the Commons

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missiles kill at least 16 and wound dozens more in southern Ukraine

A ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group approaches the shores of Gaza

First ship to use new sea route approaches Gaza with vital aid

An angry local confronts Lee Anderson MP and Reform UK leader Richard Tice

Lee Anderson and Reform UK leader Richard Tice told to f*** off by angry local during tour of Ashfield

A student leaves a voting booth at a polling station in Russia

Russians vote in election that holds little suspense after Putin crushed dissent

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis

Willis must step aside or remove special prosecutor in Trump case, judge says

Billie Piper has broken her silence on her ex-husband.

Billie Piper breaks silence on ex-husband Laurence Fox six years after their divorce

Czech Republic Zeman

Former Czech president Milos Zeman in stable condition after blood clot surgery

'Tip of the iceberg': Up to 100 Tory MPs 'to quit by election', insiders fear after Heappey stands down

'Tip of the iceberg': Up to 100 Tory MPs 'to quit by election', insiders fear after Heappey stands down

People walk through debris from severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio

Three dead as severe storms damage homes and businesses across central US states

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Hungary’s Orban criticises EU as he urges people to help him ‘occupy Brussels’

Netflix's Squid Game star O Yeong-su has been convicted of sexual misconduct

Golden Globe winning Squid Game star found guilty of sex assault after groping woman

Sheree Spencer, 46, has been jailed over the abuse of her husband Richard

Wife’s 20-year campaign of abuse captured on 'nanny cam' vids showing husband beaten and threatened with knife

National Highways has issued advice to drivers still planning to travel.

How to avoid the travel chaos caused by the M25 closure - alternative routes explained

Arnold Circus

Man shot in neck in east London crossbow attack after woman shot in head days earlier

Latest News

See more Latest News

Susan Higginbotham, 67, was found dead in September 2021 at her home in a south west France

British pensioner living in France murdered by neighbour she asked for sellotape

Yemen's Houthi fighters' takeover of the Galaxy Leader Cargo in the Red Sea in 2023

Houthis vow 'major' expansion of attacks on shipping and claim to have new hypersonic missiles
Armed forces minister James Heappey resigns and will become the latest Conservative MP to stand down at the election

Armed forces minister James Heappey resigns and becomes 62nd Tory to give up seat ahead of election
Supporters celebrate the release of Senegal’s top opposition leade

Senegal’s top opposition leader freed from prison ahead of presidential election

A Nissan Leaf electric car being charged

Honda and Nissan agree to work together on developing electric vehicles

McDonald's customers have complained of a 'country-wide' failure

McDonald's restaurants around the world unable to serve food after major system outage

Humans become infected when they ingest water or food contaminated with tapeworm cysts

Tapeworm eggs found in brain of man who ate undercooked bacon

Sergeant Matt Ratana's partner has sued the Met Police

Grieving partner of officer Matt Ratana shot dead by prisoner hiding gun sues Met over ‘shoddy’ search of killer
Megan Skye Blancada, 34, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child

Bikini model weeps as she pleads guilty to having sex with teenage boy

Baldwin Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin files to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charge in Rust shooting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has paid tribute to his mother who taught him that as he attended the Diana Legacy Award - while Prince Harry was set to appear via video link after his brother left the event

Prince of Wales marks 25th anniversary of Diana Legacy Awards - with Harry joining via video link after William left
Meghan Markle launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show

Meghan launches new luxury lifestyle brand 'American Riviera Orchard' ahead of new cooking show
The Prince of Wales' comments about his wife come as the couple are facing intense scrutiny about an edited family image released to mark Mother's Day.

'My wife is the arty one': William sings Kate's praises as he brushes off Mother's Day photo row on visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit