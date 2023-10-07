Exact date October 'Indian Summer' will end as Met Office says England set for cold and rain again as Scotland floods

7 October 2023, 19:59 | Updated: 7 October 2023, 20:04

October's unseasonably hot weather will come to an end this week after England baked in 27C weather while Scotland was battered with a month's rain in 24 hours.
By Chay Quinn

The latest forecast from the Met Office predicts another two days of warmth in England and heavy rains in Scotland before the outlook changes to see rains and cold spread among the south on Tuesday.

Much of the UK has enjoyed mercury as high as 27C this weekend despite heavy rains in northern Scotland leading to motorists needing to be airlifted to safety in Argyll and Bute on Saturday afternoon.

It comes after it was revealed September was the warmest month on record, according to the EU climate service.

Parts of northern Scotland were battered with torrential rains with cold and showers heading for the south of England from Tuesday
The rain will break a spell of unseasonably warm weather that stretches back to the warmest September on record.
Last month was 0.93C warmer than the average September temperature between 1991-2020 - 0.5C hotter than the previous record set three years ago.

The Met Office said: [There will be] further rain at times across northern Scotland on Monday, otherwise largely dry, fine and warm. Turning colder and windier with rain spreading south from Tuesday."

