Exact dates 'snow to hit next week', as 'millions of Brits set for White Christmas'

15 December 2023, 08:08

A White Christmas is possible for millions of Brits
A White Christmas is possible for millions of Brits. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Snow is likely to hit parts of the UK on six days next week, as millions of Brits could also be in for a white Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The scattered snowfall of last week has given way to wet and blustery weather over the past few days.

And the next few days could be milder and drier for many, particularly across London and the south-east.

But snow is likely to return from December 19-24 next week, mostly covering parts of Scotland and northern England, according to WXCharts.

Christmas Day itself is also likely to be snowy for many in the north of England in Scotland, although much of the rest of the country will get rain instead.

Read more: White Christmas 'increasingly likely' as Met Office issues fresh snow forecast for festive period

Read more: Blast of snow and ice to hit UK just before Christmas as Met Office warns cold snap on the way

Snow in the Peak District
Snow in the Peak District. Picture: Alamy

Fellow forecasters Exacta Weather said that snow would be most likely to fall on Tuesday, December 19 and Friday, December 22.

Forecaster James Madden said snow would mostly be concentrated in the "northern half of the country" but that "necessarily [be] restricted to these parts as the week progressed".

Mr Madden also said that snow on Christmas Day was likely for some Brits.

He said: "The risk of a true White Christmas will still primarily remain with parts to the north of the country.

Snow in Cumbria earlier this month
Snow in Cumbria earlier this month. Picture: Getty

"But some subtle changes between now and then could literally see this whole outlook changing significantly to deliver the chance of more widespread snow within the 24 hours of Christmas Day."

Met Office forecasters spoke out earlier this week about the chances of snow over the festive period.

"The wettest and windiest conditions are most likely in the west and northwest," they said. "The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazards such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period.

But the Met Office said that conditions were more likely to remain "mild and wet" over the festive period.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Batty, from Oldham, Lancashire, was just 11 when he did not return from a holiday to Spain with his mother Melanie (top), then 37, and grandfather David (bottom)

‘Kidnapped’ Alex Batty coming home in days to ‘relieved’ family - as he shares emotional first video call with gran

Hong Kong National Security Law

China defends bounties offered for Hong Kong dissidents abroad

The site of a train collision in the western district in Beijing

Five hundred injured in Beijing subway crash as heavy snow hits Chinese capital

Elia Toledano

Israeli hostage kidnapped from music festival by Hamas on October 7 found dead by IDF

A rocket successfully takes off from a launch site on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand, on Friday

Rocket Lab launches Japanese satellite from complex in New Zealand

Alex Batty, from Oldham, Lancashire, was just 11 when he did not return from a holiday to Spain with his mother Melanie (top), then 37, and grandfather David (bottom)

Driver who rescued 'kidnapped' Alex Batty gives astonishing account of trek to safety as boy's first texts emerge

Artemis II crew members, from left, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch,and Jeremy Hansen speak to the media outside the West Wing of the White House

Biden hosts Nasa astronauts aiming to fly around the moon

A Senatobia Police car in front of the Senatobia Police Department building

Black boy, 10, must write essay on Kobe Bryant after peeing in public

Spike Lee

Air Jordans made for Spike Lee up for auction after being donated to shelter

File photo

'One migrant dead and another in critical condition' after boat carrying 66 people sinks in English Channel

The families of the two victims of the crush have appealed for witnesses to come forward, one year on

'It's agony for us': Parents of Brixton Academy victim urge witnesses to come forward as they praise 'angel' daughter

Alex Batty went missing six years ago

Relief as Brit teen coming home after six years in remote mountain commune - but 'won't tell police where mum is'

Live
Gaynor Lord has been missing for six days

Gaynor Lord missing: Live updates as search for missing mum enters day seven

Belgium EU Summit

Hungarian leader blocks EU aid package for Ukraine

St. Vincent Guyana Venezuela Territorial Dispute

Guyana and Venezuela agree to ‘refrain from escalating conflict’

A friend has revealed she received two phone calls from Gaynor Lord before her disappearance.

Gaynor Lord detectives have 'some indications' why missing mum left work early as friend says she received 'pocket dial'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alex Batty went missing six years ago

'He's safe now': Family's relief as Brit teen found after four-day mountain trek to escape French commune
Rishi Sunak indicated he is open to making changes to his Rwanda Bill

Rishi Sunak 'open' to changes to Rwanda Bill amid growing concerns over Tory rebellion

Jonathan Majors

Jurors hear closing arguments in domestic violence trial of Jonathan Majors

Denmark and Germany have announced the arrests of several terror suspects, including alleged Hamas members.

'Hamas operatives' arrested across Europe as plot against Jewish institutions foiled

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards for fourth year in a row

Andre Braugher was diagnosed with lung cancer

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed after actor dies aged 61

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip in a position near the Israel-Gaza border

Israeli defence minister says war on Hamas will last months

Andre Braugher at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles in 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died from lung cancer – representative

A new reform will cross-check all deaths not referred to the coroner.

All death by natural causes to be cross-checked under new reform to prevent another Lucy Letby case
Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand to receive lifetime achievement award at SAG Awards

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit