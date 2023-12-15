Exact dates 'snow to hit next week', as 'millions of Brits set for White Christmas'

A White Christmas is possible for millions of Brits. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Snow is likely to hit parts of the UK on six days next week, as millions of Brits could also be in for a white Christmas.

The scattered snowfall of last week has given way to wet and blustery weather over the past few days.

And the next few days could be milder and drier for many, particularly across London and the south-east.

But snow is likely to return from December 19-24 next week, mostly covering parts of Scotland and northern England, according to WXCharts.

Christmas Day itself is also likely to be snowy for many in the north of England in Scotland, although much of the rest of the country will get rain instead.

Snow in the Peak District. Picture: Alamy

Fellow forecasters Exacta Weather said that snow would be most likely to fall on Tuesday, December 19 and Friday, December 22.

Forecaster James Madden said snow would mostly be concentrated in the "northern half of the country" but that "necessarily [be] restricted to these parts as the week progressed".

Mr Madden also said that snow on Christmas Day was likely for some Brits.

He said: "The risk of a true White Christmas will still primarily remain with parts to the north of the country.

Snow in Cumbria earlier this month. Picture: Getty

"But some subtle changes between now and then could literally see this whole outlook changing significantly to deliver the chance of more widespread snow within the 24 hours of Christmas Day."

Met Office forecasters spoke out earlier this week about the chances of snow over the festive period.

"The wettest and windiest conditions are most likely in the west and northwest," they said. "The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazards such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period.

But the Met Office said that conditions were more likely to remain "mild and wet" over the festive period.