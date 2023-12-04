Exact date snow will end as temperatures to hit 13C after cold snap

Temperatures will rise to 13C later this week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Brits have been warned to take extra care on 'ice rink Monday', with more snow warnings in place - but when will the cold weather end?

Brits were treated to plenty of snow towards the end of last week and over the weekend, particularly in the north of England and Scotland.

While weather warnings for snow were still in place this morning, the cold snap is expected to end soon, with more mild temperatures on the way.

Later this week, there will be a 'drastic' shift in temperatures after recent lows of -12C.

The Abell family walk through the Bradgate Christmas Tree Farm near Newtown Linford after snowfall in Leicestershire. Picture: Getty

By Thursday, December 7, temperatures will have risen to around 7C in the north and as high as 13C in the south.

For reference, the average daily temperature for the capital in December is 7C with an average low of 3C.

Even though the temperatures are on the rise, it is unlikely to turn into a mini December 'heatwave', with the rain also turning wetter for some parts of the country.

What does the Met Office say?

Temperatures will hit 13C later this week. Picture: Getty

According to the Met Office, by Friday, temperatures are most likely to be near or above average, especially across the south and west of England.

Its long-range forecast reads: "It is possible that there will be further colder interludes, but these likely to be short lived at first.

"Perhaps a greater chance of a longer cold spell late in the period.A transition to milder, wetter and windier conditions is likely to have spread to most of the country by Friday.

"By this time the main chance of any snow becomes more restricted to high ground in the north. However, the change in conditions may take until the weekend to reach the far northeast with wintry showers remaining possible here."