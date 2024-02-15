Unseasonably warm weather to hit UK as temperatures near 20C with balmy winds from the Azores swooping in

The UK is set to be hit by unseasonably warm temperatures in the coming days. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits are set to be hit by unseasonably warm weather as temperatures are forecast to climb towards spring-like temperatures in the coming days.

Temperatures are expected to climb to the late teens in parts of the UK this week as the country slowly inches towards spring.

Forecasts for today show that it could be the warmest day of the week and the year so far as the east Midlands is set to see temperatures as high as 17C - exceeding Milan’s comparative 13C forecast.

The mild spell has been attributed to a waft of warm air from the Azores.

But showers are set to put a dampener on the warmer weather, with grey skies and clouds expected throughout Thursday with chances of heavy rain.

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said: “We've got mild Atlantic across the whole of the UK.

“It's been pushing northwards through the course of today, but we've also got these weather fronts that are strong across the country and that's where the focus for the heavier rain will be.”

Heavy showers are expected in Scotland and parts of the north.

Despite spring just being a little over a month away, Brits shouldn’t get too excited as colder climates are expected to return towards the end of February - with the potential of snow late next week.

Temperatures could climb as high as 18C. Picture: Alamy

Met Office verdict

A Met Office spokesman said: "Temperatures are rising and it will feel more like spring in places, with highs well above the 8C UK average at this time of year. There will be bright spells and it will feel very mild. But there will also be further cloud and rain."

While a long-range weather forecast from the forecast between 19 Feb and 28 Feb says: “Higher pressure on Monday with bright or sunny spells across much of the UK, though this could bring a greater incidence of night-time frosts and fog.

“Risk of a heavier showers developing by day across the west and north, but for most staying dry. Staying mild and feeling warm in the sunshine. How long this drier weather lasts is uncertain, as mild, cloudy conditions with outbreaks of rain or drizzle are expected to return from the west or southwest either later in the week or during the following weekend.

“Northern parts of the UK may see the best of any remaining dry and frosty conditions, with the south most likely to see the majority of the rainfall.”