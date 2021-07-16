UK weather: Heat health alert issued in England for this weekend

16 July 2021, 06:54

A heat alert is in place for England and is set to last until Tuesday
A heat alert is in place for England and is set to last until Tuesday. Picture: Carolyn Jenkins/Alamy Live News

By Asher McShane

A heat-health warning has been issued for England as temperatures are forecast to soar at the weekend.

Public Health England (PHE) has urged the public to take measures to keep cool and support those who may be at risk in the warm weather.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 31C (87.8F) on Sunday and Monday.

Dr Owen Landeg, scientific and technical lead at PHE, said: "Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.

"However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.

"That's why we're urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.

"If you're able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.

"Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

"It's also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat."

Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, added: "Across most parts of the UK we're expecting to see temperatures building, reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend.

"High temperatures will remain a feature of the forecast until Tuesday, when fresher conditions arrive curtailing heatwave levels."

Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at the Met Office said the level two heat-health alert covers every part of England excluding parts of the North East, the North West and London and is due to last until Tuesday.

He, said the highest temperatures will be "widespread across the bulk of the UK as we go through the end of the week and into the weekend".

PHE suggested the public should look out for those who may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone.

Ways to stay safe in the heat including keeping homes cool, closing curtains, drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when UV rays are strongest.

