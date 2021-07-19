UK weather: Heatwave continues with 32C scorcher forecast

19 July 2021, 10:01

Monday could take over as the hottest day of the year, after temperatures exceeded 30C over the weekend.
Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Monday could become the hottest day of the year so far as the country's mini-heatwave continues over coming days.

It is expected that there will be highs of 32C on Monday, peaking in England and Wales.

Sunday took the title of the hottest day of the year across both countries, having reached 31.6C in Heathrow and 30.2C in Cardiff, but it could get even hotter.

The sweltering heat is set to continue throughout the next week, with temperatures remaining in the high 20s and 30s.

It comes as England welcomes 'Freedom Day', with the last of Covid restrictions being lifted across the country.

Read more: 'Freedom Day': Most lockdown restrictions lift in England

Read more: July 19 'Freedom Day': Everything you need to know - explained

Public Health England (PHE) issued a heat-health warning ahead of the last weekend, urging the public to take extra measures to keep cool.

Despite this, thousands took to beaches across the country to enjoy the sunshine.

Police revealed that three people tragically died after emergency services rushed to rescue them from the water.

Read more: Three die as England records hottest day of the year with temperatures above 30C

Crowds basked in the sun over the weekend.
Picture: PA

Though the PHE heat-health warning is only in place until Tuesday, temperatures are not set to drop until the end of the week.

Ways to stay safe in the heat include keeping homes cool, closing curtains, drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when UV rays are strongest.

The Met Office also reminded people to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially young children and animals.

People celebrated the reopening of nightclubs at midnight.

Party-goers celebrate end of lockdown as nightclubs reopen from midnight
NHS staff could avoid quarantine under new plans

Some double-jabbed NHS staff can avoid self-isolating even if pinged by app
A last-minute announcement that fully vaccinated travellers returning to England from France will continue to have to quarantine from Monday has caused "mass confusion"

No10 urged to explain amber list rule change for people who aren't 'UK vaccinated'
Crowds have flocked to the beach to enjoy the weather at Bournemouth

Three die as England records hottest day of the year with temperatures above 30C
England's 'Freedom Day' will go ahead on Monday

'Freedom Day': Most lockdown restrictions lift in England

A man helps with the cleanup by carrying rubbish and debris after heavy rain and flooding along the Erft in Bad Münstereifel, Germany

Europe flooding death toll passes 180 as rescue efforts continue

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

Now is the 'best time' to ease Covid restrictions or 'we'd be in a semi-permanent lockdown'
Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue

Kwasi Kwarteng: I wouldn't take the knee - it's not addressing the issue
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

'It's not a great look': Business Secretary reacts to Boris isolating on freedom day
Rachel Johnson was speaking ahead of 'freedom day'

'Seriously?!' Rachel Johnson says PM and Chancellor should not be self-isolating
UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser

UK is 'pursuing herd immunity again' says New Zealand pandemic adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07 | Watch Again

