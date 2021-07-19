UK weather: Heatwave continues with 32C scorcher forecast

Monday could take over as the hottest day of the year, after temperatures exceeded 30C over the weekend. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Monday could become the hottest day of the year so far as the country's mini-heatwave continues over coming days.

It is expected that there will be highs of 32C on Monday, peaking in England and Wales.

Sunday took the title of the hottest day of the year across both countries, having reached 31.6C in Heathrow and 30.2C in Cardiff, but it could get even hotter.

The sweltering heat is set to continue throughout the next week, with temperatures remaining in the high 20s and 30s.

It comes as England welcomes 'Freedom Day', with the last of Covid restrictions being lifted across the country.

Public Health England (PHE) issued a heat-health warning ahead of the last weekend, urging the public to take extra measures to keep cool.

Despite this, thousands took to beaches across the country to enjoy the sunshine.

Police revealed that three people tragically died after emergency services rushed to rescue them from the water.

Crowds basked in the sun over the weekend. Picture: PA

Though the PHE heat-health warning is only in place until Tuesday, temperatures are not set to drop until the end of the week.

Ways to stay safe in the heat include keeping homes cool, closing curtains, drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when UV rays are strongest.

The Met Office also reminded people to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially young children and animals.